UConn men’s basketball slips to No. 20 in AP Poll

After splitting the final two games of the regular season — a two-point loss to Creighton and a win over DePaul on senior day — the UConn men’s basketball team slipped two spots to No. 20 in the latest AP Top 25, released Monday.

The Huskies finished the regular season with a 22-8 record and a 13-6 record in the Big East. The performance was good enough to earn them a 3-seed in the upcoming Big East Tournament, where they will face the winner of 6-seed Seton Hall and 11-seed Georgetown on Thursday night at 9:30 p.m.

Elsewhere in the Big East, Villanova moved up three spots to No. 8 after beating Providence for the second time this season. After the loss, the Friars dropped two spots to No. 11. No other Big East teams cracked the top 25, although Seton Hall received votes after earning a tough road win against Creighton.

The top three spots were unchanged from the previous week, with Gonzaga, Arizona and Baylor all staying put. Auburn moved up one spot to No. 4 and Kentucky jumped two spots to No. 5. while Kansas remained at No. 6 following a tight win over Texas.

Duke dropped to No. 7 after a loss at home to North Carolina and Purdue and Tennessee tied at No. 9 to round out the top 10.