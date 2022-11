Samu Salminen scored the only goal in the shootout to give the No. 7 UConn Huskies the extra point against the No. 9 Providence Friars at Schneider Arena in Providence, RI on Friday night.

The game goes into books as a 1-1 tie. Justin Pearson potted the lone goal for the Huskies.

Photo ©: Ian Bethune

