Tristen Newton inducted into Huskies of Honor

Tristen Newton became the latest addition to UConn’s Huskies of Honor on Tuesday night during the team’s championship rally at Gampel Pavilion. Newton, who spent two years with UConn after three seasons at East Carolina, led the Huskies with 20 points in the 2024 title game and took home Final Four Most Outstanding Player honors.

Tristen Newton becomes our newest inductee in the Huskies of Honor! pic.twitter.com/eWelFKvs9M — UConn Huskies (@UConnHuskies) April 10, 2024

The El Paso, Texas native earned AP First Team All-American honors this season after helping the Huskies to a 31-3 record heading into the NCAA Tournament. He led UConn in scoring (15.1 points per game) and assists (6.2 per game) while finishing second to Donovan Clingan in rebounds. In addition to his Final Four and All-American accolades, Newton was named to the All-Big East First Team and the winner of the Bob Cousy award, given annually to country’s top point guard.

When the Huskies needed a bucket, the team looked to Newton, and the 6-foot-4 guard nearly always delivered. With a penchant for knocking down deep threes and an ability to finish around the rim, Newton was a dangerous scorer at every level who made the UConn offense go. He scored 20 or more points nine times this season, including a massive 31-point performance on the road against Kansas, where he nearly single-handedly carried the Huskies to victory.

With two titles, First Team All-American honors and a MOP award under his belt, Newton has cemented himself as the greatest transfer in program history. He’s also firmly put himself in the discussion as one of the greatest point guards to come through Storrs alongside the likes of Shabazz Napier and Kemba Walker.