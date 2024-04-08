Back to Back! UConn men’s basketball trounces Purdue in national championship game

Destiny is here. UConn men’s basketball took Purdue’s best shot in a game that was close in the first half before a second half where the Huskies calmly took control to become national champions for the sixth time ever and the first repeat champs since Florida in 2007.

Dan Hurley and these Huskies can now etch their names in the history books as one of the greatest college basketball teams ever.

AP All-American Tristen Newton paced UConn with 20 points. Stephon Castle added 15 while Cam Spencer and Donovan Clingan each chipped in 11. Hassan Diarra dropped seven quick ones off the bench in the first half as he finished with nine.

The big-man battle between Clingan and Zach Edey was as intense as advertised, with the Purdue legend going for 37. But UConn’s game plan limited him to tough, contested twos. He had a rough start to the second half and Purdue was held to a 1-of-7 performance from three on the night, well below their elite season average.

As has been the case all season, UConn’s takeover was inevitable in the second half, wearing down a Purdue team that didn’t bring enough firepower to supplement the superhuman Edey. While the 7-foot-4 big may have outscored Clingan, UConn’s array of weapons delivered the advantage.

The Huskies won the trenches, with a 35-28 rebounding margin and 44 points in the paint, which once again helped offset a rough day (6-of-22) from three. The ones that did go in proved to be timely, whether it was from Alex Karaban, Castle, or Diarra.

Purdue gave UConn a taste of its own medicine right out of the gate, pounding the ball inside either with Edey deep on the block or even Trey Kauffman-Renn against Karaban. UConn stayed afloat early thanks to Spencer, who had nine of UConn’s first 11 baskets, but Edey’s gravity in the middle meant Purdue held the points in the paint edge early.

While UConn had shut off the three-point line, foul trouble for Samson Johnson meant extended Clingan minutes.

Diarra delivered seven splash points off the bench, but Edey found way too much success inside, to the delight of the predominately Boilermaker crowd. UConn kept trying to put Edey in ball screen action, but the Purdue big was rarely caught out of position, which meant a lot of tough midrange efforts from Newton, Castle, and Spencer.

Edey took all of a 30-second breather, but it was enough for Clingan to work himself into the game a little. The Boilermakers' first three was with 2:09 left in the half.

Up six at the break, UConn should have been thrilled to have taken back control of the paint and rebounding margin later in the half, while holding Purdue to only two three-point attempts. Edey got his, sure, but they made life as difficult for him as they could, and Hurley seemed content let Purdue pound it inside as long as they weren’t firing from outside. Given UConn’s tendency to wear opponents down in the second half, vibes were high entering the break.

A whistle on Clingan in the first 16 minutes of the half was less than ideal, but he stuffed Edey at the rim and collected a huge offensive rebound in the ensuing sequence. An above-the-shoulder elbow on Landry Jones was finally called, his third, and the Huskies started to assert themselves on the offensive glass. But Clingan picked up his third foul, and UConn would have to defend its nine-point lead without the big guy for a key stretch.

With Johnson in, UConn sent doubles at Edey, and two Slamsons opened up UConn’s largest lead. Just as the Purdue giant picked up a third foul of his own, Johnson was dinged for number four, bringing Cling Kong back in. There were seven total fouls called in a four-minute stretch, and it really stopped the game flow in its tracks.

With Purdue in the bonus at 11:31, the Huskies would have to reel in the aggressiveness to close it out. They responded with a Karaban triple —his first basket of the game — a Diarra layup in transition, and a Castle three. But as the party was ready to start, Clingan picked up his fourth foul. Landing this plane was going to be treacherous despite the 17-point lead.

The Huskies were calm and collected to close it out though, staying patient, avoiding the temptation of early open threes, and wearing out the clock. Johnson fouled out with 5:38, and UConn went small, not willing to risk losing Clingan too. Newton, Castle, Spencer, and Diarra spread the court and took care of the rock, holding off one last Purdue charge while Clingan sat.

Clingan came in like Kyra Sedgwick to close it out with 2:44 left as Purdue fans started to head for the exits.

The victory puts Dan Hurley, this UConn team, and the men’s basketball program in uncharted territory. They’ve set a marker for dominance in the sport that has not been matched before and have done it in the most competitive era of the game.

On to 2025, and the drive for seven.