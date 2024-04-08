 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Amari DeBerry to transfer from UConn

The junior had a limited role in her time in Storrs.

By Ian Bethune
Ian Bethune/The UConn Blog

Junior forward Amari DeBerry has decided to put her name in the transfer portal, as she announced on Twitter.

“We appreciate Amari’s time at UConn,” head coach Geno Auriemma said in a statement. “We wish her and her family the best as she continues her collegiate career.”

DeBerry suffered a concussion during practice late this season and did not play again. The former No. 15 recruit in the 2021 class and McDonald’s All-American played in 65 games with UConn over three years, averaging 1.6 points and 1.1 rebounds.

