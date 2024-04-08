Amari DeBerry to transfer from UConn

Junior forward Amari DeBerry has decided to put her name in the transfer portal, as she announced on Twitter.

I’ve cherished my 3 years as a Husky and I’m so thankful for my teammates and coaches during my time in Storrs.



I have decided to enter my name in the transfer portal, and I’m looking forward to this next chapter of my life! — Amari (@amari_deberry) April 8, 2024

“We appreciate Amari’s time at UConn,” head coach Geno Auriemma said in a statement. “We wish her and her family the best as she continues her collegiate career.”

DeBerry suffered a concussion during practice late this season and did not play again. The former No. 15 recruit in the 2021 class and McDonald’s All-American played in 65 games with UConn over three years, averaging 1.6 points and 1.1 rebounds.