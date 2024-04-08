Amari DeBerry to transfer from UConn

Junior forward Amari DeBerry has decided to put her name in the transfer portal, as she announced on Twitter.
I’ve cherished my 3 years as a Husky and I’m so thankful for my teammates and coaches during my time in Storrs.— Amari (@amari_deberry) April 8, 2024
I have decided to enter my name in the transfer portal, and I’m looking forward to this next chapter of my life!
“We appreciate Amari’s time at UConn,” head coach Geno Auriemma said in a statement. “We wish her and her family the best as she continues her collegiate career.”
DeBerry suffered a concussion during practice late this season and did not play again. The former No. 15 recruit in the 2021 class and McDonald’s All-American played in 65 games with UConn over three years, averaging 1.6 points and 1.1 rebounds.
Loading comments...