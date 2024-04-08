Donovan Clingan and Zach Edey’s battle in the post will decide each team’s title fate

Even in an era where 3-pointers are more prevalent than ever, it’s the year of the big man in college basketball. Purdue star Zach Edey, fresh off of winning AP Player of the Year honors for a second-straight season, has led his Boilermakers to its first title game appearance since 1969. He will see UConn star Donovan Clingan in the paint, a sophomore from Bristol, Connecticut who has helped the Huskies get 40 minutes away from becoming the first back-to-back champions in over 15 years.

The allure of two elite big men going head-to-head, especially in a title game like the one Monday night, is downright intoxicating. It harkens back to literal and physical giants of the game’s past — Bill Russell vs. Wilt Chamberlain, Shaquille O’Neal vs. David Robinson, Robinson vs. Hakeem Olajuwon and countless others. Even in today’s guard and wing oriented NBA, the rivalry of Joel Embiid and Nikola Jokic is great content both on the court and on social media.

Edey versus Clingan in Monday night’s national championship game feels like it could be an extension of that. Rarely, if ever, do two elite big men meet and face off with so much at stake. Yes, each team has other incredible players that helped them reach the pinnacle of the sport, but there’s no doubt that come tip off Monday night, the spotlight will be placed firmly on the biggest dudes in the building.

Edey enters his final game as a Boilermaker as one of the most decorated collegiate players in recent memory. The 7-foot-4 Ontario, Canada product leads the nation in scoring at 24.9 points per game and is averaging 30.6 points per game this tournament. On top of his AP Player of the Year honors, he was a consensus first team All-American in each of the last two seasons. After two years of NCAA tournament woes, Edey has put Purdue on his back to give the Boilermakers a chance at its first national title. Since the second weekend of the NCAA Tournament, Edey has sat just three minutes out of the last 120.

“He’s a unique player. I don’t think that one thing is going to work in the game. I think you’ve got to try to keep him off balance,” UConn head coach Dan Hurley said of Edey. “Matt [Painter], unfortunately for us, really constructed a great roster around such a unique player.”

Clingan entered his sophomore season with high hopes of filling big shoes left by star center Adama Sanogo, who Clingan backed up as part of UConn’s title run last season. An offseason foot injury, followed by another foot injury in the Big East opener, slowed the sophomore’s ascent until much later in the season. Now fully healthy, Clingan has been a dominant force on both ends for the Huskies all tournament run. He has blocked 18 shots so far this tournament and posted two double-doubles, including a 22-point, 10-rebound effort to help punch UConn’s ticket to Phoenix.

Offensively, Clingan may not be as well rounded as Edey, who is nearly two years older, has a vast array of post moves of either shoulder and makes better use of his gigantic frame. But Clingan has the edge over Edey as a defender, especially as a shot blocker, and thrives as a screener and roller in the Huskies’ intricate offense. Both are talented passers, but Clingan owns a considerably better assist to turnover ratio, albeit with significantly less usage.

Clingan’s youth and athleticism on display during this tournament run has vaulted the sophomore up draft boards. Clingan’s play as of late has firmly vaulted him into the lottery conversation, perhaps even within the top 10 picks. Edey, meanwhile may go late in the first round or early in the second.

Both will have the chance to alter that draft stock Monday night as Clingan plays in what will likely be his last collegiate game, just like Edey. Even with somewhat equal stature, Edey is a load to defend 1-on-1 for long stretches, especially with his ability to get bigs like Clingan into foul trouble. Despite the challenge, Clingan seems ready to do his part and try and secure the sixth title in program history.

“He understands the challenges that he’s dealing with with Zach Edey. It’s a unique matchup. He’s played against some outstanding centers in [Joel] Soriano and [Ryan] Kalkbrenner,” UConn head coach Dan Hurley said. “But this is a different animal and they use him in a much, much different way.”

Throughout their respective collegiate careers, both have faced talented big men. But Clingan and Edey are two unique bigs in college landscape that has a bunch of talented ones. Literally no one is big and skilled like Edey, and few if any have the athleticism and length of Clingan to alter shots simply by being on the court.

Edey, however, feels a little differently.

Edey on Clingan: "He's a unique player in the way he can protect rim, block shots and move around. We've played big 7-footers my whole career...that's kind of like the Big Ten's thing. I'll be ready for him." — Brian Rauf (@brauf33) April 7, 2024

Clingan took a more modest approach.

“It’s going to be real challenge just because of how strong and big he is. I need to wall up as best I can and make things tough for him,” Clingan told Gavin Keefe of The New London Day.

Both big men seem well aware of the moment ahead of them on Monday night. As important as Clingan is to the Huskies, Edey may be even more so for Purdue. So far this tournament, Edey has scored 35 percent of the Boilermakers’ points. While it shows how dominant Edey is as a player, it also highlights how one-dimensional the Purdue offense can be, even on a team loaded with talented 3-point shooters.

Edey’s scoring versus Clingan’s defense will be the matchup to early Monday night. If Clingan can keep Edey under his average of 30.6 points this tournament, the Huskies have a good shot at cutting down the nets in Phoenix. If Edey can get Clingan into foul trouble, the Canada native could end his career with his status cemented as one of greatest centers the sport has seen. With so much on the line, the 2024 national title will be won by whoever can win the battle of the big men.