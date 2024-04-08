National Championship Preview: No. 1 UConn men’s basketball vs. No. 1 Purdue | 9:20 p.m. ET, TBS

After a little less than a week off and some travel delays, UConn men’s basketball is back in action Saturday in the Final Four, where the 35-3 Huskies will take on 4-seed Alabama in Arizona. UConn enters the matchup as double-digit favorites yet again and will need to take down another elite offense on its road to try and repeat as national champions.

TV: TBS/TNT/TruTV and Max

Radio: UConn Sports Network

Odds: UConn -7, over/under 145.5 (Odds via DraftKings)

Location: State Farm Stadium — Glendale, Arizona

KenPom Predicted Score: UConn 75, Purdue 72 (60 percent win probability)

Series History

UConn and Purdue have faced off five previous times in a series that dates back to the 1938-39 season. The Boilermakers won the first four matchups against the Huskies, but UConn won the last matchup, defeating Purdue 72-60 in the 2009 West Regional Sweet 16 matchup at University of Phoenix Stadium — now called State Farm Stadium, the same site where the two will face off for a championship on Monday night.

A Purdue victory would be the first national title for the Boilermakers, who last appeared in a title game in 1969. A win for UConn would be historic. The Huskies would become the eighth school ever to win back-to-back titles and the first to do so since Florida accomplished the feat in 2006 and 2007. It would also give UConn a sixth national championship, tying the Huskies for the third most all time with North Carolina.

What to Watch For

Battle of the bigs

All eyes will be on the matchup between Purdue star Zach Edey and UConn big man Donovan Clingan. Edey, who stands at 7-foot-4, scored 27 points in the Boilermakers win over NC State to get to the title game and added 12 rebounds and four assists. Clingan, 7-foot-2, has been arguably the most impactful defensive player in the entire tournament, blocking four shots against Alabama in addition to 14 other blocks in the Huskies first four tournament games.

Edey is an extremely skilled big offensively and knows how to use his size to position himself for easy baskets. He rarely commits fouls and routinely draws fouls from opponents. He has also been incredibly durable, playing all but three minutes of Purdue’s last three games, including all 40 against the Wolfpack.

“It’s a unique challenge. He’s a unique player,” Hurley said of Edey. “I don’t think that one thing is going to work in the game. I think you’ve got to try to keep him off balance. Matt, unfortunately for us, really constructed a great roster around such a unique player.”

Clingan likely won't be able (or asked) to go the full 40 against the AP Player of the Year, but Dan Hurley will likely let Clingan guard Edey 1-on-1 for stretches barring foul trouble to reduce the need to double team constantly and allow Edey to hit open shooters. When Samson Johnson enters to relieve Clingan, expect more weak side double teams to try and force Edey to make a pass out or make a quick decision.

Purdue’s got shooters

Purdue coach Matt Painter has surrounded the the best player in college basketball with an impressive array of 3-point shooters that help the Boilermakers shoot 40.6 percent from three as a team, the second-best mark in the country. Purdue has five players that shoot over 40 percent from deep, led by Mason Gillis (47.2 percent). Fletcher Loyer (44.7 percent) isn’t far behind, along with Braden Smith (43 percent). Lance Jones, a Southern Illinois transfer, leads Purdue in 3-point attempts by a significant margin, hitting 80 of 223 attempts from deep to shoot 35.9 percent this season.

With Edey essentially having his own gravitational pull for defenders to try and keep him from getting position down low, the Boilermakers are able to get a lot of kick out 3-point attempts for quality, open looks. This lethal combination is a large reason why Purdue currently boasts the third-best offensive efficiency in the country. If UConn has to double Edey for significant stretches, the Huskies’ perimeter defenders will have to close out hard to prevent wide open looks like the Boilermakers often got against the Wolfpack.

The plan to beat Purdue

Top to bottom, Purdue is very likely the best team UConn has faced all season. The Boilermakers have the top player in the country in Edey and an elite offense that rivals the likes of what the Huskies have faced with Illinois and Alabama, but offer a considerably better defense that ranks 12th nationally. Edey is a large part of that too, altering shots with his height and staying out of foul trouble (nine fouls all tournament) to dominate the glass. As long as Edey on the floor — which could easily be the entire duration of the game — this Purdue defense will come at the Huskies with pressure that the team really has not seen in a long time.

But UConn has some things going for it too. The team just posted its best offensive numbers of the tournament — an insane 1.34 points per possession — in the win over Bama. As good as Purdue is, the Huskies statistically have the edge on both sides of the ball.

With Edey such a crucial factor, the Huskies may look to push the pace at times and take advantage of its speed and athleticism to beat Edey down the floor for easy baskets. In the half court sets, Clingan may see more time in the high post, where cutters can get behind Edey and not have to worry about shots getting blocked at the rim — something NC State was able to do successfully at times Saturday night.

Defensively, the outcome of this game hinges on if Clingan can stay out of foul trouble so the Bristol big man can stay on the court and prevent Edey, a 71.1 percent free throw shooter, from converting at the line. Clingan will likely guard Edey 1-on-1 for stretches, but Hurley will have to throw multiple different looks/combinations to keep the big man off his game. While this burden will mostly hinge on Clingan, it will take a group effort to keep Edey contained and Purdue off the boards.

“It’s going to be a heck of a challenge for our front court, for our guards, our whole team. It’s going to have to take a team effort to try to slow him down a little bit,” Hurley said.

Edey has scored 35 percent of Purdue’s total points this tournament. If UConn can keep his scoring in check — a very difficult task, especially on such a short turnaround to prepare — the Huskies will be in the driver’s seat to take home title No. 6.