UConn baseball guts out series victory against Xavier

UConn baseball was able to begin Big East play with a winning weekend, despite a five-run first inning for its opponent, Xavier, in the series opener that led to a 9-5 loss.

The Huskies fought back from a series deficit to take the second game of the series 8-2 and eked out a 1-0 victory on Sunday with plenty of drama.

Friday: Xavier 9, UConn 5

UConn came out flat in the first game of the series, losing 9-5 on Friday afternoon in a game that featured suspect starting pitching from the home side.

Huskies’ starter Gabe Van Emon gave up five earned runs in the opening frame off of four singles and a triple in the first six batters, then would give up four more runs in the third inning before getting pulled. In the third, he got the first two outs, but a walk got the rally started, culminating in a three-run home run to make it 9-0.

Ian Cooke entered in relief of Van Emon and settled the ship with a stellar outing, throwing 5 1⁄ 3 scoreless innings, striking out nine. A runner didn’t reach third base on his watch.

Xavier’s starting pitcher Luke Hoskins, on the other hand, had no problem taking care of the Husky order, holding them to five hits through eight innings pitched with little traffic on the bases. It took until the eighth inning for UConn to finally break through, ending the shutout with a Maddix Dalena solo home run as part of a two-homer day. The first baseman was one of the few UConn players who had a successful offensive effort on Friday, going 3-for-4 with two runs scored.

Down 9-1 in the bottom of the ninth, UConn staged a comeback but would come up four runs short of tying it up, with most of the rally coming with the Huskies down to their last out. Korey Morton started it off by drawing a walk, then scoring from first base on a Matt Malcom double. Freshman Tyler Minick continued the rally with a two-run homer to center field and Dalena continued his hot streak with a solo shot in the following at-bat, but UConn’s rally would end there.

Saturday: UConn 8, Xavier 2

UConn came back with a tremendous second game of the series on Saturday, returning the favor with a 8-2 drubbing of its own.

In what was a mirror image of Friday’s game, UConn scored three in the bottom of the first to get out to an early lead and would build on it throughout the game.

Every member of the lineup got in on the fun, and eight out of the nine came around to score on the afternoon. The Huskies offense received ample support from their starter Garrett Coe, who tossed 7 1⁄ 3 innings, and allowed just two earned runs in the outing despite not striking out a single Musketeer.

UConn got on the board with a two-out rally in the bottom of the first inning. Jake Studley and Korey Morton reached with singles, Luke Broadhurst scored Studley with an RBI single, and Matt Garbowski put his name in the scorebook with a two-RBI double to score Broadhurst and Morton.

The Huskies added onto their lead with four runs in the fourth through sixth innings. Dalena continued his red hot weekend with a solo homer in the fourth inning, and the Huskies would tack onto that in the fifth. Bryan Padilla started the inning with a double, got moved to third with a Paul Tammaro single and scored via sacrifice fly, while Luke Broadhurst would add on with an RBI double.

Padilla helped things along in the next inning as well, with an RBI single to make it 7-0. Xavier was able to crawl back two in the top of the eighth, but the Huskies kept them at arms’ length in the bottom of the inning with another run on a wild pitch.

Sunday: UConn 1, Xavier 0

The rubber match of this series between two Big East heavyweights was tight until the very end, but an RBI single in the bottom of the eighth inning from Paul Tammaro sent Caleb Shpur to the plate to give the Huskies the win and the series victory.

The Storrs nine didn’t get much going, recording only six hits. Matt Garbowski led off the fifth with a double and was the only runner to reach third. He also owned one of two extra-base hits.

UConn received a gem of a performance from starter Stephen Quigley, who went seven innings and struck out seven Musketeers en route to victory.

Quigley got around jams in the fourth and fifth innings, allowing runners on first and third with none out in the fourth, but forcing a double play to end it. In the next frame, he allowed two singles and a walk but forced another groundout to end the fifth.

Brady Afthim entered the game in the top of the ninth and struck out his first two batters, but hit shortstop Grant Stephenson to put the tying run—now in the form of pinch runner Drew Canterberry—on base. But after he tried to steal second, catcher Matt Garbowski had other plans and, after a lengthy review, his throw to second ended the game.

---

UConn (12-16, 2-1 Big East) will look to ride this momentum into its Tuesday matchup against Bryant at Elliot Ballpark. First pitch will be at 3:05 p.m. and broadcast on UConn+.