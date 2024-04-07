Paige Bueckers, Aaliyah Edwards named WBCA All-Americans

Aaliyah Edwards has officially earned her place in UConn history. On Thursday, she was named a WBCA All-American alongside teammate Paige Bueckers, which makes her eligible to join the Huskies of Honor. As long as she graduates, Edwards’ name and number will go up alongside the program’s greatest players in Gampel Pavilion.

Bueckers already secured her spot after earning WBCA All-American honors as a freshman in 2020-21.

Edwards is the 25th Husky to make the 10-player All-American squad, which is voted on by coaches. Of those players, Megan Walker is the only one not currently set to be enshrined in the Huskies of Honor because she hasn’t graduated. Edwards’ banner will likely go up over the offseason while Bueckers will be added later on — potentially during senior night in 2025.

This is the third All-American honor for Edwards and the fourth for Bueckers. Edwards made the WBCA and Wooden teams as well as the USBWA Third Team. Bueckers is a consensus selection, earning a spot on the 10-player WBCA and Wooden teams as well as the AP and USBWA’s first team. Nika Mühl received an honorable mention nod from the AP.

In addition to the Huskies of Honor, Edwards’ name will go up on the wall of All-Americans in the Werth Champions Center practice gym.