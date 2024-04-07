Dan Hurley wins Naismith Coach of the Year award

The Atlanta Tipoff Club announced on Sunday that Dan Hurley won the Naismith Coach of the Year award. He’s the first UConn men’s coach to win the award, though on the women’s side, Geno Auriemma has claimed it eight times.

UConn is 36-3 with one game to play. That win total is already a program record, eclipsing 1998-99’s 34-win mark. The Huskies also will have the second-best winning percentage in program history with a win in the national championship game on Monday, behind that 1998-99 squad.

It’s also been a banner year relative to its peers for UConn. The efficiency margin between the Huskies, No. 1 on KenPom, and the second-best team, is 4.34 points. That’s the fourth-best in the KenPom era (since 1996-97) and while they won’t catch 1998-99 Duke (11.35 points per 100 possessions), second-highest, which is 5.05 points for Ohio State in 2010-11 is on the table with a big win on Monday over the team behind them in Purdue. This UConn squad also holds the fifth-highest efficiency margin in the KenPom era.

Hurley has accomplished this despite sending three starters from last year’s team in Andre Jackson, Jordan Hawkins and Adama Sanogo to the professional ranks, as well as losing two key role players in Joey Calcaterra (graduation) and Nahiem Alleyne (transfer).

UConn has the most wins and the fewest losses in Division I and has lost once since before Christmas. The Huskies also are one of two programs (Auburn) in the top 10 of both offensive and defensive efficiency, per KenPom.