Opening Odds: UConn opens as 6-point favorites against Purdue in national championship game

UConn survived an absolute battle with a feisty Alabama squad but ultimately outlasted the Crimson Tide, winning 86-72 Saturday to advance to the national title game. The Huskies, now 36-3, have made the national championship game in consecutive years for the first time in program history.

Zach Edey and Purdue stand in the way of history for the Huskies. The Boilermakers dismantled NC State 63-50 to advance to its first title game since 1969. Purdue has never won a national championship in men’s basketball, while a UConn win Monday night would give the Huskies title No. 6 and make it the first school to win back-to-back titles since Florida in 2006 and 2007.

DraftKings has the Huskies as 6-point favorites over Purdue in the title game Monday night, with moneyline odds for UConn to win set at -275. The over/under is set at 146, a significantly lower total than the UConn-Bama over/under despite the fact that two elite offenses will be squaring off once again. The Huskies are No. 1 in the country in offensive efficiency per KenPom, while Purdue is ranked No. 3 after Saturday night’s matchup.