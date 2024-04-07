UConn outlasts Alabama 86-72, will face Purdue in national championship

UConn men’s basketball marches on, now one game away from destiny after outlasting No. 4 seed Alabama 86-72. The final score is a farce — the Huskies were never quite comfortable against the formidable Tide, with both teams trading runs until the final minutes of the game.

Stephon Castle led UConn with 21 points and five rebounds. Beyond the box score, the freshman displayed immeasurable poise beyond his years, a trait that will almost certainly make him a potential top-five pick in June’s NBA Draft. Alex Karaban chipped in 14 points and eight rebounds, while Donovan Clingan delivered a gritty effort as well with 18 points.

In the end, UConn had too many weapons, with the whole starting unit scoring in double figures. The Huskies took Bama’s best shot, literally, with the Tide hitting eight first-half threes and not backing down an inch from the UConn juggernaut. Mark Sears proved to be a load, dropping 24 points, while Grant Nelson put up 19 points and 15 rebounds.

The Huskies proved to be too much inside, eventually taking over the rebounding margin and points-in-the-paint battle. While it wasn’t pretty, they grinded out the advantage inside thanks to Castle’s strong drives and 10 second-half points from Cling Kong.

Clingan set the tone with an emphatic ejection of Grant Nelson on Bama’s first possession, but the good vibes were short-lived, as the Bama big was a problem early with his inside-out production. Castle was UConn’s lone bright spot for most of the half, utilizing the size advantage on the 6-foot-1 Mark Sears and locking him up on the other end; the Alabama star didn’t even attempt a shot until 13:20. But the Tide hit five of their first seven threes — none from Sears — as UConn’s usually tidy defense struggled running shooters off the line against Bama’s five-out lineup. Nate Oats had these kids ready, and they were not backing down.

Crimson Tide bigs Nick Pringle and Nelson both fought foul trouble early, but the Bama’s spacing meant the Huskies were caught in no man’s land a lot. It looked like UConn wasn’t sure how much pressure to put on, because no help was coming on a drive, but they also needed to be ready to put a hand up in case Bama fired away.

If there’s a UConn kryptonite this year, it’s five athletic creators that excel at getting to the rim 1-on-1 and have no fear firing away and making shots. With nobody hitting from outside, Castle attacking the rim was UConn’s only consistent offense. Tristen Newton and Cam Spencer got one each to fall, but every time it seemed UConn was building something, Bama came back with an easy bucket. Despite entering the break up four, there was a lot for Hurley to tighten — namely tagging shooters and staying patient with counteractions — up for another triple kill shot to even be in the realm of possibility.

A quick 7-0 UConn run to open the second half was erased in three minutes, with Oats sending doubles Clingan’s way and continuing to sag off Castle. Hurley countered with this design for his star freshman, straight out of the Andre Jackson playbook last year.

Sears would respond with his first trey of the game, and Nelson flipped the script on Cling Kong with a poster dunk and some inspired slashing to the rim. Hurley kept the big guy in after his second foul, but Nelson had Bama buzzing after the poster and UConn looked rattled.

UConn needed to string stops together, and they did just that, with four-straight followed by tough buckets from Castle, Karaban, and Samson Johnson. Johnson’s mobility on the perimeter — while still being able to protect the rim — was huge in slowing down Nelson’s outside-inside game. That was UConn’s second run of 7-0 or more, to counter Bama’s own two runs of 7-0 or more.

The Tide did not go quietly into the dry Phoenix night. Sears drew two cheapies on Castle, and it was a two-possession game at the under eight timeout. But regression to the mean is a fickle friend, and Bama’s open looks didn’t fall in the second half. The veteran composure of Newton and Spencer ensured no silly broken plays, and the lid to the basket shrank by the possession for the Tide.

A Karaban triple gave UConn its largest lead of 11 for a grand total of one minute until Sears responded. Clingan put the stamp on it though with two thunder dunks, sending the Tide faithful packing.

This was a brutally tense game because of the barrage of threes Bama was raining down in the first half, and the constant threat of drive-and-kick. The Tide always looked ready to shoot their way back into it, until they didn’t. Live by the three, die by the three.

The Huskies will have one day to ice their bruises and regroup before they take on 1-seed Purdue and Zach Edey in an epic clash of the two best teams in college basketball on Monday.