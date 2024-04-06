Tristen Newton named 2024 Bob Cousy Award winner

Tristen Newton was named the winner of the 2024 Bob Cousy Award, presented annually to the top point guard in Division I basketball. Newton, an AP First Team All-American, leads UConn in scoring at 15 points per game. He also leads the team in assists (six per game) and is second in rebounds (6.7).

“It is an honor to receive this recognition,” Newton said in a statement. “Credit to my teammates and coaches for always putting me in position to succeed and put the team in the best position to win games. This would not be possible without the success of our team and I am hungry to keep going in the Final Four.”

The former East Carolina transfer was an integral part of the 2023 national championship squad and is playing an even larger role this season. Newton has posted 11 double-doubles so far this season and is the centerpiece of a juggernaut UConn offense that ranks first in offensive efficiency and has powered the Huskies to a 35-3 record so far — the most wins in program history.

Newton is the third Husky point guard to win the award, joining Kemba Walker in 2011 and Shabazz Napier in 2014. As the program’s all-time leader in triple-doubles with four, Newton will almost certainly join Napier and Walker in the Huskies of Honor in the future. But for now, Newton will look to follow in Walker and Napier’s footsteps and finish off his Cousy Award winning season with a national title.