Class of 2024 No. 1 Sarah Strong commits to UConn women’s basketball

Sarah Strong, the No. 1 player in the class of 2024, committed to UConn women’s basketball on Saturday. The 6-foot-2 forward out of Fuquay-Varina, North Carolina picked the Huskies over Duke and UNC.

Strong is a post player, though she has the ability to step out and hit shots at the 3-point line on a consistent basis. ESPN’s Shane Laflin described her as possibly “the most unique player in the country with her versatility and skills” while “most outstanding part of her game may be her precision passing.”

After announcing her commitment, Strong said her desire to play for Geno Auriemma and the Huskies’ history of sending players to the WNBA were the biggest factors in her decision.

The Co-MVP of the McDonald’s All-American game, Strong also won the Naismith Girls’ National Player of the Year award and the Gatorade Player of the Year for North Carolina. She’ll play in the Nike Hoops Summit in Portland, Oregon next week as well.

She’ll have an opportunity to make an impact immediately in Storrs. In the frontcourt, the Huskies are set to lose Aaliyah Edwards to graduation, have Aubrey Griffin coming off injury and don’t feature any other established post players with Ice Brady, Jana El Alfy and Ayanna Patterson filling out the ranks. If Strong is as good as advertised, she could start from day one.

“Anywhere, I don’t even care,” Strong told ESPN when asked how she wants to contribute for UConn next season. “I’m willing to do anything.”

UConn already has an impressive freshman class coming in next season with guards Allie Ziebell (No. 4) and Morgan Cheli (No. 18). With Strong in the fold, the Huskies have filled all 15 available scholarships. In order for them to add anyone out of the transfer portal, someone has to leave.