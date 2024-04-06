Final Four Preview: No. 1 UConn men’s basketball vs. No. 4 Alabama | 8:49 p.m. ET, TBS

After a little less than a week off and some travel delays, UConn men’s basketball is back in action Saturday in the Final Four, where the 35-3 Huskies will take on 4-seed Alabama in Arizona. UConn enters the matchup as double-digit favorites yet again and will need to take down another elite offense on its road to try and repeat as national champions.

TV: TBS/TNT/TruTV and Max

Radio: UConn Sports Network

Odds: UConn -11.5, over/under 160.5 (Odds via DraftKings)

Location: State Farm Stadium — Glendale, Arizona

KenPom Predicted Score: UConn 86, Alabama 78 (77 percent win probability)

Series History

UConn and Alabama have met twice before, with the Huskies winning both times. UConn defeated Alabama 87-71 in the 2004 Elite 8 on the way to the 2004 title, and more recently the Huskies defeated the Tide 82-67 in 2022 in last year’s Phil Knight Invitational in Oregon.

What to Watch For

#Analytics

Aside from UConn, no other school embraces analytics on the basketball court like Alabama. Nate Oats’ squad is elite (third overall in offensive efficiency) on offense due to a heavy focus on analytics. While the team is filled with talented scorers and shooters, Oats gets the most out of his Crimson Tide squad by focusing on the most efficient shots — layups at the rim and 3-pointers.

“Everybody makes it out to be like we’re the ones doing all the analytics and efficiency. Danny [Hurley] is about that stuff, too. Me and Danny have talked about it. They’re trying to get the most efficient shots they can. Trying to force inefficient shots,” Oats said at media availability. “They do it a little bit differently because they have a post player in Clingan they can go to. We don’t play through the post as much. They like to shoot a lot of threes, too. Every big run I’ve seen them make, they made plenty of threes. They take threes in the break, like we take ‘em.

Now, we play a little more loose and free in the halfcourt. They’re a little more set oriented. They’re going to run a set every time they don’t score quickly in a transition break. Our guys play a little bit more in a flow.”

Numerous teams this tournament have tried to beat UConn by a thousand midrange jumpers, but it’s hard to convert enough to keep up with the Huskies’ elite offense. While Donovan Clingan will make it difficult for Bama to score consistently at the rim, the Crimson Tide will pass up midrange looks to take more threes, where they shoot 37.1 percent as a team.

No one exemplifies this more for Bama than star guard Mark Sears, who does his damage almost exclusively in the paint or beyond the arc. At 6-foot-1 , Sears will have to work hard to score against the size of UConn’s frontcourt, but is averaging 21.5 points per game and shooting 43 percent from three. He will need to be monitored at all moments, and an eruption from Sears could easily send the Huskies packing one game short of a chance to repeat.

Alabama: Defense optional

Think of Alabama as a more extreme version of Illinois, UConn’s opponent in the Elite Eight. Much like the Fighting Illini, Bama has an excellent offense but plays considerably faster. And also like Illinois, defense is… not the team’s strong suit. The Crimson Tide rank 105th in KenPom in defensive efficiency, more than 10 spots below Illinois and the lowest ranked defense the Huskies have faced in months. Meanwhile, UConn ranks fourth nationally in the same statistic.

The Tide struggle at forcing turnovers, rankling 291st nationally in turnover percentage. They also struggle at preventing offensive rebounds, meaning the likes of Clingan, Alex Karaban and Tristen Newton will need to take advantage and extend possessions. Alabama has also surrendered 80 or more points in nine of its last 10 games and given up 100 or more points (all losses) three times in that same span.

“We’re not going to assume we’re a terrible defensive team and try to outscore UConn. I think that’s a recipe for disaster. They’re too good on both sides of the ball,” Oats said. We have our hands full with UConn…Our offense has to be great, we know that, against a very good defense from UConn. But we are going to try to be as good as we can possibly be on defense. I just don’t think you can try to beat UConn 120 to 118. That’s probably not going to be a good idea.”

While Bama has the talent to go bucket-for-bucket with UConn, the Huskies have a better chance of shutting down the Tide’s offense than Bama doing the same to UConn. The Huskies have the defensive skill, athleticism and size to match up with Bama’s roster, but the defense will hinge on Clingan’s ability to stay out of foul trouble.

With Clingan in, the paint feels impenetrable. His presence on the court alone will likely force the Tide to settle for longer shots instead of getting to the rim for fear of getting blocked. Castle will need to put together another A-plus performance on Sears, and Tristen Newton will need to stick with Rylan Griffen, a 39.1 percent shooter from three. With an offense as good as Alabama’s, UConn will likely need to rely on its defense to win rather than trying to get into a shootout.