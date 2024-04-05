Final Four: UConn women’s basketball downed by Iowa, 71-69

UConn women’s basketball’s NCAA Tournament run ended in the Final Four with a 71-69 loss to the top-seeded Iowa Hawkeyes. The Huskies led by as many as 12 points in the first half but were out-scored 45-37 over the final 20 minutes. After getting this far despite all the injuries, they finally ran out of gas.

The two sides entered the fourth quarter tied at 51 all. While Iowa went up by as many as nine, UConn fought back and pulled within one on a 3-pointer from Nika Mühl with 39.3 remaining. The Huskies then forced a steal and called timeout with 9.3 seconds left.

On the ensuing possession — with a chance tie win the game — the officials called Aaliyah Edwards for a moving screen and gave the ball back to the Hawkeyes. Iowa held it the rest of the game to secure the victory.

Defensively, UConn gave itself a chance to win. The Huskies held to the nation’s top offense to 71 points while Caitlin Clark had just 21 points — tied for her lowest total of the season — on 7-18 shooting.

Paige Bueckers and Aaliyah Edwards led the team with 17 points while KK Arnold (14 points) joined them in double-figures.

UConn’s offense started strong by hitting its first four shots and took an early 12-5 lead. Even though the Huskies went through a three and a half minute scoring drought and only got two points from Bueckers, they still put up 19 points in the opening quarter.

The UConn lead expanded to as many as 12 before Iowa went on a 10-2 run over a span of five minutes to claw back into the game. Bueckers hit a layup just before the buzzer to send the Huskies into the locker room up 32-26.

Out of the break, Iowa quickly pulled even but Bueckers immediately put UConn back ahead with a 3-pointer down the other end. The two sides traded baskets for the rest of the quarter and no team went up by more than two possessions. After 30 minutes, the Huskies and Hawkeyes remained deadlocked at 51-51.

Edwards and Brady kept UConn in the game by combining to score 17 consecutive points during a stretch in the second half. While Iowa looked to pull away by going up nine points with 5:42 left, the Huskies shook off the fatigue and came roaring back.

On their final possession with 9.3 seconds left, Mühl brought it up the floor, drove to the basket and tried to pass to Bueckers, who came off a screen from Edwards. However, the officials called a moving screen and essentially ended UConn’s hopes of pulling out the comeback. In the end, the Hawkeyes won by two.

The Huskies end their season with a 33-6 record.