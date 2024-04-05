Donovan Clingan to launch “Cling Kong” brand

UConn center Donovan Clingan is launching his “Cling Kong” personal brand in an announcement taking place later this morning.

The 7-foot-3 Clingan has enjoyed a breakout season in his first year as a starter and has stepped up his game late in the season, making the All-Big East Tournament team and earning East Region MOP after a 22-point, 10-rebound, and five-block performance in the Huskies’ massive win over Illinois in the Elite Eight. The sophomore has scored 13 or more points in five of UConn’s seven postseason games and all six of his double-doubles on the season have occurred since February 6th.

The Cling Kong brand store currently offers t-shirts and hoodies and has other gear in the works. It also allows the big fella to get a start driving forward his professional aspirations, which include more than just playing ball. Clingan has previously said he’s interested in broadcasting after his playing days are over and surely has thoughts on the fashion options available for big and tall individuals.

