Four matchups to watch as UConn takes on Alabama in the Final Four

UConn resumes its quest for back-to-back national titles on Saturday, where the Huskies will take on 4-seed Alabama in the late game of the Final Four in Phoenix, Arizona. UConn is an 11.5 favorite over the Crimson Tide according to DraftKings, and the moneyline odds are heavily in the Huskies’ favor at -750.

Let’s take a look at some of the key matchups to watch as UConn takes on Nate Oats and Alabama as the Huskies try to reach the title game for the second-straight year.

Alabama’s pace versus UConn’s (perceived) lack thereof

It’s been perhaps one of the most overused talking points about this matchup all week, but two things are true: Alabama plays very fast (third in tempo) and UConn does not. This doesn’t mean the Huskies play slow — UConn has shown all tournament it can score both quickly and in transition, best evidenced by its monstrous 30-0 run in the Elite 8 win over Illinois. That being said, Bama will look to make it a track meet, hit open threes and transition and try to force UConn out of getting into its super efficient half-court offense.

If UConn does lose this game, it won’t be because Alabama ran them off the floor, but rather that the Huskies’ defense couldn’t prevent the Tide from getting easy looks and UConn’s offense couldn’t match them basket for basket. The over/under for this game of 160.5 per DraftKings makes it seem like Vegas thinks this matchup will be a high-scoring affair.

Mark Sears versus Stephon Castle

Stephon Castle has been UConn’s stopper all season when the Huskies need elite perimeter defense. After icing Illinois’ Terrance Shannon Jr. and holding the star scorer to just eight points, Castle will have another tough task in keeping Bama guard Mark Sears in check. Sears, a 6-foot-1 guard, is averaging 21.5 points per game and is a lethal 43.4 percent from three. Castle will need to use his size and speed to keep Sears from getting open looks on the perimeter, and can play up tight with the likes of Donovan Clingan and Samsons Johnson in the paint ready to alter shots if Castle gets beat. Sears has scored 22 or more points in nine of his last 10 games, and shutting down the second-team All-American will be for a UConn victory.

Grant Nelson versus Donovan Clingan

So far, none of UConn’s opponents have had an answer for Donovan Clingan, who has been the breakout star of this year’s tournament run. Clingan was a massive force on both ends in the win over Illinois with 22 points, 10 rebounds and five blocks. Alabama doesn’t necessarily have an answer for Clingan like Purdue’s Zach Edey or NC State’s DJ Burns, but Grant Nelson will have his work cut out for him to contain the 7-foot-2 sophomore. Nelson still gives up about four inches to Clingan, but the North Dakota State transfer can stretch the floor a little bit (29 percent from three), which may force to Clingan to venture out more to the perimeter.

Nelson will have to try and keep Clingan off the glass and from scoring in the post and will have help from freshman Jaron Stevenson and senior Nick Pringle. Neither are 7-feet but have solid size to matchup with Clingan and Johnson.

UConn versus the airline industry/pacific time zone

The Huskies’ flight issues have been well documented at this point, as delays forced UConn to not get to Phoenix until the wee hours of Thursday local time. After some frustration, Dan Hurley has put the issues in the rearview and the team seems ready as ever to try and get title No. 6.

Fortunately, no team has experience playing in this type of environment like UConn, and it seems like Hurley has made the adjustments necessary to not let the delays and potential jet lag affect them.