How to watch UConn’s Final Four matchup with Iowa

After a one year hiatus, UConn women’s basketball is back in the Final Four. The Huskies are set to take on top-seeded Iowa in a battle of the superstars on Friday. On one side is Paige Bueckers, a former national player of the year who’s led an injury-ravaged team to Cleveland. On the other side Caitlin Clark, the current national player of the year who recently became the top scorer in Division I basketball history.

UConn is underdog by 2.5 points in the semifinal game, according to DraftKings.

The Hawkeyes beat LSU in the Elite Eight and set a record for the most-watched women’s college basketball game ever. There’s a good chance the two teams topple that in the national semifinal on Friday.

How to watch

Date: Friday, April 5

Time: 9:30 p.m. ET (approximately 30 minutes after the first game ends)

Location: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland, OH

TV: ESPN

Stream: ESPN.com/watch

Radio: UConn Sports Network (97.9 Fox Sports and affiliates)

Scouting report

Team: Iowa Hawkeyes

Seed: 1

Record: 33-4 (15-3 Big Ten)

Location: Iowa City, Iowa

Head coach: Lisa Bluder (24th season)

Path to the Final Four: 16-seed Holy Cross, 8-seed West Virginia, 5-seed Colorado, 3-seed LSU

Names to know:

No. 22 Caitlin Clark — The biggest superstar in the sport, Clark leads the nation with 32.0 points per game and paces Iowa in assists, rebounds and steals as well. She’s got unlimited range as well.

No. 45 Hannah Stuelke — At 6-2, Stuelke is Iowa’s top post player despite only being a sophomore. She put up 47 points against Penn State in February but averages 13.8 points per game on the season.

No. 20 Kate Martin and No. 24 Gabbie Marshall — Both fifth-year seniors, Martin and Marshall provide secondary scoring and shooting to Clark. Martin makes 37.7 percent of her threes while averaging 13.1 points while Marshall hits 36.0 percent from free with 6.1 points per game.