Preview: UConn baseball vs. Xavier

When:

Friday, April 5, 3:05 p.m. ET

Saturday, April 6, 2:05 p.m. ET

Sunday, April 7 11:05 a.m. ET

Where: Elliot Ballpark

Radio: Mixlr

TV:

Friday: FloSports

Saturday: FloSports

Sunday: FloSports

Projected Starters:

Friday: LHP Gabe Van Emon (1-3, 3.77 ERA) vs. RHP Luke Hoskins (3-2, 6.92 ERA)

Saturday: LHP Garrett Coe (3-4, 5.54 ERA) vs. RHP Logan Schmidt (4-2, 7.55 ERA)

Sunday: RHP Stephen Quigley (1-3, 4.26 ERA) vs. RHP Nick Boyle (3-2, 5.59 ERA)

Series History

UConn is 11-7 against Xavier all-time, with just one game in 2012 prior to its return to the Big East ahead of the 2021 season. Despite being one of the stronger programs in the conference, the Huskies have won two of the three regular season series the teams have played, with the third being a four-game split in 2021.

Adding another layer to the rivalry, UConn and Xavier have met in the finals of the Big East Tournament each of the past three seasons. The Huskies took home the hardware in 2021 and 2022, but the Musketeers returned the favor last year.

What to Watch For

UConn’s success this weekend depends on which set of starters show up against a stacked Xavier lineup.

All three arms have shown flashes over the course of the season — Stephen Quigley’s complete game against Rutgers on March 24, Gabe Van Emon’s solid California swing during spring break and Garrett Coe’s most recent outing as he held Northeastern hitless in four innings out of the bullpen on March 27 — but they will have a tough test against a Musketeers lineup that has feasted against a brutal non-conference schedule.

Out of the 10 Xavier hitters with more than 50 at-bats, nine of them are currently batting .250 or higher, but in a team full of sluggers, underclassman Isaac Wachsmann was the hottest bat of them all. After redshirting his 2023 season, Wachsmann forced his way into the starting lineup, leading the Musketeers in batting average (.386), slugging (.719) and OPS (1.157) before going down with an injury on March 19. He hasn’t played since and .

First baseman Matt McCormick is another key member of the Xavier lineup, making first-team preseason All-Big East as a senior and leading the team with 10 home runs on the year.

Xavier’s pitching staff hasn’t been quite as impressive as their lineup, with a team ERA of 6.54 against a non-conference schedule ranked No. 9 in the nation, according to Warren Nolan. Out of the Musketeers’ three regular weekend starters, none of them have an ERA lower than 5.50, and that’s good news for a UConn lineup gaining footing over the past few weeks, scoring five or more runs in six of their past nine games.

Korey Morton and Paul Tammaro continue to lead the Huskies offensively, batting .317 and .308 respectively. Jake Studley will look to continue his tear over the past two games, hitting a combined 7-for-9 with two doubles and six runs scored against Northeastern and CCSU, and Bryan Padilla has forced his way back into the starting lineup at second base, riding a six-game hit streak that started against Rutgers.