Women’s Final Four Preview: UConn vs. Iowa

UConn women’s basketball is just two wins away from a 12th national title, but Iowa and superstar Caitlin Clark stand in its way. The Huskies return to the Final Four after one year away while the Hawkeyes are in it for just the third time ever.

While the two sides have played in the postseason three times and an early season tournament title game, the stakes have never been this high. UConn is trying to keep a relatively surprising run to this point going while Iowa will try to extend Clark’s collegiate career one more game.

UConn is underdog by 2.5 points in the semifinal game, according to DraftKings.

The winner will meet South Carolina or NC State in the national championship game on Sunday afternoon. Tip-off between the Huskies and Hawkeyes is set for approximately 9:30 p.m. ET on ESPN from Rocket Mortgage Arena.

Scouting the Hawkeyes

Iowa appears in its second straight Final Four after losing in the championship game to LSU last season. The Hawkeyes are ranked as the No. 2 team in the national by Her Hoop Stats poll. They’re powered by their offense, leading the country in points per 100 possessions (118.2), 2-point field goal percentage (59.7), effective field goal percentage (58.4), points per scoring attempt (1.23) and points per play (1.04).

The defense is the weak point. Iowa gives up 71.5 points per game, which sits in the bottom 13 percent of the nation.

Statistical leaders

Points: 32.0 — Caitlin Clark

Rebounds: 7.3 — Caitlin Clark

Assists: 9.0 — Caitlin Clark

Steals: 1.8 — Caitlin Clark

3-point %: 46.1 — Taylor McCabe

How they got here

Iowa earned the top seed in Albany Region 1 and cruised through the first two rounds with no issue, taking out 16-seed Holy Cross and 8-seed West Virginia. In the Sweet Sixteen, the Hawkeyes smoked 5-seed Colorado then beat 3-seed LSU in the Elite to get revenge in a rematch of last year’s national championship game.

Series history

UConn is 6-3 all-time against Iowa and is currently on a six-game winning streak. The two sides have met three times in the postseason: The second round in 1997 and 2002 as well as the 2021 Sweet Sixteen — all of which were victories for the Huskies.

The last time they played was Nov. 2022 in the PK85 championship game in Portland, Oregon.

By the numbers

23 — Caitlin Clark has averaged 23.0 points per game in two games against UConn, below her career average of 28.5.

12-10 — The Huskies are 12-10 in the national semifinal. They beat Stanford in their last Final Four appearance back in 2022.

22 — Paige Bueckers is averaging 22.0 points per game, the third-highest single-season mark in program history. Only Maya Moore (22.8 in 2010-11) and Kerry Bascom (22.6 in 1988-89) have her beat.

1 — UConn has only played in Cleveland just once in its history: An 85-51 win at Cleveland State in a homecoming game for Barbara Turner. The Huskies missed out on the last Final Four in Cleveland back in 2007.

0.30 — While Paige Bueckers is second to Caitlin Clark nationally in win shares, the two both have 0.30 win shares per 40.