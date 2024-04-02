Three keys to UConn defeating Alabama

UConn men’s basketball is back in the Final Four and will need to take down a tough Alabama if the Huskies want to become the first repeat champions in college basketball since Florida did so in 2006 and 2007. UConn (35-3) is now a 12-point favorite over the Crimson Tide according to DraftKings, up a half point from the opening odds when the two teams were initially set to square off last Saturday.

While the Huskies are a heavy favorite this late in the season, Alabama is still an incredibly tough matchup. Nate Oats’ Crimson Tide ranks third nationally in offensive efficiency in KenPom are led by guard Mark Sears, one of top players left in the tournament. While Bama’s defense is lackluster, the Tide are one of the only team’s left that have a shot at keeping pace with UConn in a shootout.

With the Final Four just a few days away, let’s take a look at three things the Huskies can do to get past Alabama and take on either Purdue or NC State in the title game Monday night.

Control the tempo

Don’t just look at what KenPom shows you. Yes, Alabama plays fast and ranks ninth in adjusted tempo. UConn ranks… not ninth, 315th to be exact, in the same statistic. But this doesn’t truly mean the Huskies play “slow.” All things considered, UConn would certainly prefer to get into its ultra-efficient halfcourt offense than push the pace if it had the choice, which chews up clock but also results in open threes or easy layups more often than not. But the Huskies aren’t afraid to push the pace, as seen in UConn’s incredible 30-0 run to put Illinois away in the Elite Eight. While the the Huskies can’t let it get to a full blown track meet, the Huskies need to pick and choose when to get out and run and when settle down and run the offense that makes them so lethal.

Shoot to get hot, shoot to stay hot

UConn’s 3-point shooting has been pretty black and white all tournament. The Huskies were hot against Stetson, shooting 37.5 percent, but cold against Northwestern, where UConn was just 13.6 percent (3-22). The story was the same the next weekend in Boston, where the Huskies were 38.5 percent from three against San Diego State but then shot just 17.6 percent against Illinois. So far, it hasn’t really mattered — UConn won all of those games by 25-plus points — but against another elite offense in Alabama, the Huskies will need to be at its best from three.

It’s objectively harder to shoot in football stadium-turned-Final-Four arena like what will be the case in Phoenix, but UConn has to be at its best from the perimeter to have a shot at title No. 6. Cam Spencer, Alex Karaban and Tristen Newton will need to be efficient from three to help the Huskies keep pace with the Crimson Tide’s high-scoring offense.

Keep Clingan out of foul trouble

Donovan Clingan has been UConn’s breakout star this tournament and was magnificent against Illinois, scoring 22 points and adding 10 boards and five blocks while altering countless more shots. He’s been able to play more than 20 minutes in every meaningful game of this tournament largely due to staying out of foul trouble. Clingan picked up just one foul in the win over Illinois and three in the win over SDSU.

By staying vertical and “walling up” without leaving his feet, Clingan can continue to block shots and alter even more without risking picking up more fouls. Alabama, especially stars Grant Nelson and Mark Spears, will make it a focal point to try and attack the Bristol big man, but if Clingan can avoid a quick two fouls early on, the Huskies have a good chance at making it to Monday and taking on either Purdue or NC State.