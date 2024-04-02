UConn earns bounce-back midweek win over CCSU

UConn baseball got back to winning ways on Monday afternoon, taking it to CCSU 14-6 in its first game following a rare mid-season weekend break.

The Huskies’ offense was running at peak performance, mashing 16 hits, four for extra bases. Eight of nine members of the starting lineup recorded a hit on the afternoon, and seven of nine knocked in a run. The Huskies did the bulk of their scoring in the beginning and end of the game, with eight runs in the first and second inning, then they put up a six-spot in the eighth to shut the door.

Right fielder Jake Studley led the UConn offense with the first four-hit game of his career, while shortstop Paul Tammaro and catcher Matt Garbowski did their part with three hits and two RBI apiece.

UConn’s offense came out of the gates hot with two runs in the first inning. Studley’s first at-bat of the game ended with an opposite-field double, and he was in turn driven home with a single up the middle from Tammaro.

Left fielder Korey Morton was the only Husky not to find a hit in the game, but made up for it on the basepaths, walking and stealing second to set up a Garbowski RBI single to make it 2-0.

The Huskies’ fun continued with a six-run second inning. Bryan Padilla laced a RBI double into left field to score Caleb Shpur, then was driven home by Korey Morton with a sacrifice fly. Luke Broadhurst, Maddix Dalena and Garbowski kept the hit train going with RBI singles, ending the inning at 8-1.

Having missed his usual weekend start, Stephen Quigley got the ball and didn’t have his best outing, allowing eight hits, five runs and three walks through 3 2⁄ 3 innings, but Seton Hall transfer Joe Cinnella had his back in relief. The left-handed took over and threw 3 1⁄ 3 shutout innings, allowing just three hits and no walks en route to earning the first win of his UConn career.

The bullpen was able to hold the score at 8-5 until the eighth inning. Brady Quinn came in to replace Cinnella and let up a pair of hits and a passed ball to close the gap to 8-6, but struck out designated hitter Dan Hussey to earn the second out of the inning, and Garbowski was able to end the Blue Devil rally by gunning down a would-be base stealer at second.

UConn’s offense took that close call in the top of the eight as a warning, and unloaded on the Blue Devils in the bottom of the inning. Studley and Tammaro connected again for a run to lead off the frame, with a double and a single, respectively, to make it 9-6.

Morton walked and Garbowski, with three hits already on the day, was intentionally put on base to load the bases. That set the stage for freshman third baseman Tyler Minick to showcase his power with home run pushed skyward for an opposite-field grand slam, his first hit to leave the ballpark in a UConn uniform, to make it 13-6. The inning was capped off by another Padilla RBI hit to make it 14-6, and the Huskies went home happy in what would be their only midweek game (Tuesday’s scheduled matchup vs. Columbia was rained out).

The Huskies will look to continue to climb out of their 10-15 hole on the season with the start of Big East conference play this weekend at home against Xavier. The opener of the three-game set will take place at 3:05 p.m. on Friday.