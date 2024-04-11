Aaliyah Edwards, Nika Mühl invited to 2024 WNBA Draft

UConn women’s basketball’s Aaliyah Edwards and Nika Mühl have both been invited to the 2024 WNBA Draft at the Brooklyn Academy of Music, the league announced on Monday. The draft is set for Monday, Apr. 15 at 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN.

The two seniors are the Huskies’ lone entries with Paige Bueckers and Aubrey Griffin decided to return next season. Edwards is expected to be a first rounder while Mühl is projected to go towards either at the end of the first round or in the second round.

The last time UConn didn’t have a player taken in the WNBA Draft was 2021. 45 Huskies have been selected all-time, 27 of which were first round picks. There have been 15 sets of teammates taken the same year as well — including each of the last two drafts with Lou Lopez Sénéchal (fifth overall) and Dorka Juhász (16th overall) in 2023 and Christyn Williams (14th overall), Olivia Nelson-Ododa (19th overall) and Evina Westbrook (21st overall) in 2022.