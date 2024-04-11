Top plays from UConn men’s basketball’s 2024 championship season

After another championship season, the UConn men’s basketball team is back in Connecticut with title No. 6 firmly secured. The Huskies ran through the regular season with just three losses, then posted the most dominant run in the NCAA Tournament history to secure back-to-back titles for the first time since 2006 and 2007. Let’s take a look back at some of the top plays and moments from the Huskies’ historic seasons.

A beautiful offense

Uconn | Horns Skip Slip



They were sitting on this with Edey sagging off all night. pic.twitter.com/HTUMylrnsu — Coach Gibson Pyper (@HalfCourtHoops) April 9, 2024

Dan Madigan: This clip is from the Purdue game, but UConn ran this against Northwestern in the second round as well. It’s not even really about one specific play or moment here but rather a testament to how this team’s offense hummed along all season. This slip screen from Alex Karaban is a variation off of the “kick out” plays UConn would run with a long skip pass to their big men at the extended elbow. When teams started to sniff out that a shooter like Cam Spencer would get the ball along the perimeter after that skip pass, the Huskies adjusted, and Karaban crashed towards the hoop for an easy dunk. It shows how fluid and versatile this offense was — this is not a set play, but rather a few smart players (in this case Samson Johnson and Karaban) reacting to what the defense is giving them and making the perfect decision. When there are so many variations and options off of each play, it makes it almost impossible to defend and shows why the UConn offense was such a force all season long.

Clutch Karaban

DEJA VU



Karaban is HIM! pic.twitter.com/PcawgjObei — UConn Men's Basketball (@UConnMBB) November 21, 2023

Ryan Goodman: It wasn’t clear how good this UConn team could be at this point, but its performances in the Empire Classic at Madison Square Garden early on were the first signs that it could be dominant. The Huskies obliterated an Indiana team that had somewhat high expectations and then handled a top-15 Texas squad after a bit of a scare. Alex Karaban hit two massive shots to ice the game against the Longhorns that sent Madison Square Garden into a frenzy.

Killa Cam Spencer

CAM SPENCER IS HIM! pic.twitter.com/csZl6LZ1eM — UConn Men's Basketball (@UConnMBB) January 6, 2024

Goodman: This shot gets lost among all of the Big East blowouts the Huskies had this season but they were in a tight battle at Hinkle Fieldhouse in early January. UConn was in desperate need for a bucket here with under a minute to go, and Cam Spencer hit an absolute dagger 3-pointer with Butler guard Landon Moore draped all over him to put the game out of reach. This was right after securing a big offensive rebound to keep the possession alive.

Fancy passing from Diarra

POST YOUR FAVORITE CLIP FROM THE FINAL FOUR.



This delayed pick and roll action with a Hassan behind the back pass, leading to an easy lay in for Clingan vs. Alabama. pic.twitter.com/FoxpRTCUwk — Colonel Calhoun (@CalhounColonel) April 10, 2024

Shawn McGrath: Donovan Clingan is excellent on the pick-and-roll. While Samson Johnson got most of the lob opportunities, the sophomore big man would get his share of buckets as a trailer. On this play, Clingan waits a beat to roll after screening for Hassan Diarra, who was coming off of a hand-off from Cam Spencer, just to provide a different look and make the defense communicate a bit extra. Nick Pringle is forced to switch onto Diarra and the senior made the slick behind-the-back pass as a guard isn’t nearly enough to stop Clingan charging into the paint.

Mr. Triple Double does it again

Madigan: With the Nova game comfortably out of hand, Newton remained in to grab one last assist to try and complete what would be his fourth career triple-double. With the whole Gampel crowd behind him, Newton found Karaban, who picked a great time to hit his first three of the night to help his teammate extend the program record for most career triple-doubles with four. Newton would finish the game with 10 points, 16 rebounds and 10 assists in what would be the final triple-double of his career. The crowd reaction when that shot went down is absolutely insane.

Steph Castle spin cycle

STEPH CASTLE ARE YOU KIDDING ME!?? pic.twitter.com/usM40tHqe6 — UConn Men's Basketball (@UConnMBB) January 18, 2024

Madigan: There are plenty of plays we could have went with to show how impressive Stephon Castle was this season, but I decided to go with a personal favorite. Castle spun Baylor Scheierman basically of frame with his spin move towards the basket and made a tough finish while being fouled to boot. The matchup versus Creighton was one of the biggest home games of the season at that point, and it was incredible to see the crowd go nuts after his shot went down. It also was another flash of greatness that Castle showed through conference play — he only scored five points in this win but quickly gained more confidence and momentum to become the backcourt force on both ends that he was during the Huskies’ tournament run.