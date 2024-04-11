UConn baseball breezes past Bryant, Maine in midweek

UConn baseball carried momentum from their weekend series victory against Xavier into the midweek, taking it to Bryant in a 12-1, eight-inning blowout, then following it up with a 20-2, seven-inning thrashing of Maine. The Huskies have now won four straight games, which is a season-best mark.

Tuesday: UConn 12, Bryant 1 (8 Innings)

UConn started its slate of midweek games with a mercy-rule shortened 12-1 drubbing of Bryant, its sixth-straight victory against a perennial regional foe.

The Huskies poured on the runs early and often in the contest, scoring in each of their first three and last three innings at the plate and ending the game via run rule in the bottom of the eighth.

Jake Studley went 2-for-4 with two runs scored, Luke Broadhurst went 3-for-5 with three runs scored, and each had three RBI apiece to power UConn in the victory, including a two-run homer from the first baseman in the eighth inning to push the lead to 12-1 and end the game.

With great run support from the lineup, freshman Ben Schild pitched free and easy in his fourth start of the year, throwing 3 1⁄ 3 one-run innings and striking out three. The UConn bullpen picked up where he left off, as Joe Carrea, Braden Quinn and Charlie West combined to shut out the Bulldogs for the remainder of the game. Quinn walked three in 2 1⁄ 3 innings of work, but both he and West didn’t permit a hit in their outings.

UConn’s early runs came on the back of some shaky play from the visitors. Starter Bryant Scheidt had a nightmare start to the game, hitting Studley with a pitch, then tossing an errant pickoff attempt that ended with him on third base. He would score on a Korey Morton infield single that deflected off the third baseman.

Scheidt was pulled after recording just four outs, but circumstances wouldn’t improve for the Bulldogs. The Huskies tacked onto their lead in the second with a two-RBI single from Studley, while Bryan Padilla brought home another run to make it 4-0.

Broadhurst put the exclamation on UConn’s early-inning flurry in the third as he led off the frame with a home run into the visitor’s bullpen.

After a few quiet middle innings, the offense picked back up with seven more runs from the sixth to the eighth. Maddix Dalena knocked two RBI doubles, one in the sixth and one in the seventh. Drew Kron scored on a dirtball read, then Studley and Caleb Shpur knocked back-to-back hits to push the lead to 10-1 before Broadhurst put the game away in the eighth.

Wednesday: UConn 20, Maine 2 (7 Innings)

If UConn’s Tuesday performance impressed fans, its beatdown of Maine on Wednesday was almost excessive, a 20-2 win that ended in the seventh inning. It was the largest margin of victory for the Huskies in two seasons and tied for 24th in program history against Division I competition.

UConn did most of its damage in the second and third innings, batting around in each frame to score nine and seven runs, respectively.

Every member of the starting lineup recorded a hit in the contest, and two in particular had standout days. Luke Broadhurst continued his nuclear performance from the game on Tuesday, going 3-for-3 with another home run and Matt Malcom, who went 3-for-4 with three RBIs and three runs scored.

Maine got out to a two-run lead in the top of the second giving UConn starter Joe Cinnella his only blemish of the game, a Jake Marquez two-run home run, but the Huskies responded with 20 unanswered in the rest of the game.

A three-run homer from Dalena pushed the lead to 4-1 after Korey Morton scored on a fielder's choice in the bottom of the second, and a two-run home run from Bryan Padilla extended the lead even further. In Morton’s second at-bat of the inning, he contributed to the scoreboard again with an RBI double before Broadhurst’s deep fly as 15 hitters went to the plate.

Jake Studley kept the mojo going in the next frame with a leadoff home run, and UConn kept pouring it on with six more runs on five more hits in the inning, including RBI singles from Broadhurst, Malcolm and Paul Tammaro.

In the fourth inning, T.C. Simmons put a stamp on the victory with a two-run triple that put the Huskies up 19-2. With a huge cushion, UConn was able to empty its bullpen, giving valuable pitches to freshmen Tommy Turner and Sean Finn, while getting graduate transfers Cameron Mayer and Kieran Finnegan some in-game action.

UConn (14-16) will continue its homestand this weekend in a three-game series against St. John’s, with first pitch at 6 p.m. on Friday.