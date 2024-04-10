How does UConn stack up to Florida’s repeat title teams?

UConn men’s basketball is the eighth program to go back-to-back in the NCAA Tournament, joining Oklahoma State (1945-46), Kentucky (1948-49), San Francisco (1955-56), Cincinnati (1961-62), UCLA (1964-65, 1967-73), Duke (1991-92) and Florida (2006-07).

Prior to 1971 and Haywood v. National Basketball Association, players seeking to enter the NBA needed to be four years removed from high school. When combined with a lack of player movement in the collegiate ranks, this leaves Duke and Florida as UConn’s only contemporaries. Even when the Blue Devils went back-to-back, most players stayed at least three years and more commonly, four years, while the Gators’ run spanned the first two years of the one-and-done era in college basketball. This is also the only other repeat in the KenPom era, which makes for a simpler comparison.

Florida had a quartet of highly talented sophomores for the first title in 2005-06 in Corey Brewer, Taurean Green, Al Horford and Joakim Noah. Three of these players ended up being top-10 NBA Draft selections. Despite being eligible for the 2006 NBA Draft, all four decided to return to Gainesville and run it back with head coach Billy Donovan, as well as a talented freshman class that included future NBA player Marreese Speights.

There were some pretty interesting similarities between the first champions in this run, before they went different directions, even if the destination was the same.

That first team matched UConn’s 2023 title squad’s rankings in both offensive and defensive efficiency, per KenPom, at a respective third and seventh. Both programs also started unranked in the preseason polls, before a strong performance at a multi-team event (Empire Classic for Florida, Phil Knight Invitational for UConn) launched them into the national consciousness.

The Gators didn’t have a swoon like the Huskies did in January, but they did lose four of six in February to fall to as low as No. 17 in the AP Poll before rolling to an 11-game winning streak to beat UCLA in the national title game as a 3-seed, taking down four top-25 KenPom squads (average rank 32.17) in the NCAA Tournament.

The Huskies lost seven of nine in January and lost just twice more the rest of the way, which was a 16-2 run and featured five top-25 KenPom teams (average 26.17) as a 4-seed in the NCAA Tournament.

From here, these paths diverged. UConn, with the help of the transfer portal, had to seriously remake its roster. Three starters in Jordan Hawkins, Andre Jackson and Adama Sanogo each departed for the professional ranks, while Joey Calcaterra graduated and Nahiem Alleyne transferred to St. John’s. This quintet represented 56.7 percent of UConn’s minutes and 63.0 percent of its points. Dan Hurley brought in a five-man recruiting class that was very highly ranked, as well as Cam Spencer out of the portal, but he had several players in new or expanded roles.

As for Florida, the Gators decided to run it back. The 2005-06 team had five future NBA players in the rotation and despite all five being eligible for the 2006 draft, they each decided to try and win a second NCAA Tournament, while adding a sixth in Speights. Just 760 minutes (9.7 percent) and 209 points (6.8 percent) weren’t on the 2006-07 team, as David Huertas transferred to Ole Miss and Adrian Moss graduated.

Each team also narrowly lost to a highly-ranked Kansas squad away from home, as Florida fell by two in the final of the Las Vegas Invitational, while the Jayhawks clipped UConn by four in Allen Fieldhouse. Each team also spent the entire season in the top 10 of the AP Poll. However, despite the roster continuity that the Gators enjoyed, the Huskies proved to be a better team.

The defenses were similar, at 91.1 (fourth) for the Huskies against 92.0 (13th) for Florida and were successful in the same ways. UConn had the edge in effective field goal percentage (44.4 percent vs. 45.2 percent), assist rate (44.7 percent vs. 45.7 percent) and block percentage (14.2 percent vs. 12.3 percent), but Florida was a better rebounding team (73.8 percent vs. 73.3 percent).

This is despite very different roster construction. UConn had a taller average height, but this comes mostly from the length of its guards, with just two rotation players shorter than 6-foot-4. For Florida, it came from the size in the middle, with Joakim Noah (6-foot-11) and Al Horford (6-foot-10) patrolling the paint and Corey Brewer (6-foot-9) creating mismatches on the perimeter, as well. However, the other two starters in Taurean Green (6-foot) and Lee Humphrey (6-foot-2) didn’t have nearly the same length.

Both teams were No. 1 in adjusted offensive efficiency per KenPom, but UConn was better relative to its peers than Florida, at 127.5 vs. 122.8. While the Gators had the advantage in effective field goal percentage, the Huskies were better on 2-pointers and were strong in Donovan’s team’s biggest weakness, which was turnovers. Florida turned the ball over 20.7 percent of the time compared with 14.5 percent for the Huskies. Florida also didn’t move the ball nearly as well as the Huskies, but with traditional big men taking up a significant share of shots, this is partially due to offensive structure, as UConn’s offense prioritizes ball movement and is more free-flowing.

The rosters were built differently and had very different types of players, particularly in the second season. Florida ran it back, while UConn had to do some serious work. Despite the lack of continuity, the Huskies matched the Gators defensively and exceeded them offensively. It’s natural to look at the two repeat champions as the only two to do it in an era with player movement, both between colleges and to the pros, but Hurley’s job in roster-building and results make this the more impressive run.