UConn’s elite guards powered the Huskies to title No. 6

UConn’s game plan against Purdue in the national championship game was simple: let Zach Edey get his points.

With Donovan Clingan as one of the few players in the country to have the size and skill to guard Edey, the reigning two-time AP Player of the Year, one-on-one, the rest of the Huskies would be free to be aggressive on the perimeter and prevent the Boilermakers from taking and making open 3-pointers. Entering Monday night, Purdue was shooting 40.2 percent on deep shots and was averaging 21.4 3-point attempts per game in the NCAA tournament.

“I mean, we watched the film. They get their 3-pointers off, people going down there and helping on Edey. [The coaching staff] did a great job game planning and made sure it was a focus that we didn’t leave the 3-point line and let Edey do his damage,” Tristen Newton said postgame. “He only shoots 2s. He doesn’t shoot 3s. If he makes 15 2s like he did today, that’s 30. Where are the rest of the points going to come from?”

Despite some foul trouble woes with Clingan and Samson Johnson, the plan worked to perfection. Edey scored 37 points — more than half of Purdue’s 60 — but had no help.

“We knew he was going to get his points. It took him 25 shots to get 37 points,” Newton said. “That was the game plan, just limit the guards. Steph, Cam, got in there and did a great job on the guards, limiting them and their impacts.”

Purdue was also quiet from the 3-point line, shooting just 1-for-7 from deep. The seven 3-point attempts were a season low for the Boilermakers.

“I think the coaches made a point that we’d be really locked in if we could control their 3-point attempts,” Cam Spencer said. “I think holding them to seven, we were just really locked in on not letting those other guys get involved in the game.”

While so much focus pregame was on the battle in the paint between Edey and Clingan, it was the Huskies’ perimeter play that got the job done for banner No. 6. Newton led the way for UConn with 20 points and Stephon Castle chipped in 15 points, while Spencer added 11 and Hassan Diarra added 9. By the time the buzzer sounded, the Huskies backcourt had outscored Purdue’s by a total of 55-17.

Standout guard Braden Smith was the only other Boilermaker in double figures with 12 points. The guard was held in check largely due to having to deal with Castle and Diarra’s stingy perimeter defense for the majority of the game. Sophomore Fletcher Loyer was held scoreless for the first time in his 74-game career. Throughout the night, the Purdue backcourt could not overcome the size, skill and athleticism that the Huskies backcourt had to offer.

Even with a historic performance from Edey, Dan Hurley was pleased with the scout assistant coach Luke Murray did on such a short turnaround and how well the team executed on the biggest stage in the sport.

“We didn’t want to give up 3s. We didn’t care if Zach took 25, 28 shots to get 30, 35 points. This whole game plan was no Smith, no Loyer, no Gillis, no Jones. Keep that collective group under 18, 20 points as a group. They had no chance to win, no matter how well Zach played,” Hurley said.