UConn women’s basketball advances to the Final Four with 80-73 win over top-seeded USC

UConn women’s basketball is heading back to the Final Four after beating the top-seeded USC Trojans 80-73 in the Elite Eight on Monday.

After the Trojans tied the game with 7:12 left in the fourth, the Huskies used an 11-0 run to build a lead that ultimately punched their ticket to Cleveland. UConn made it more interesting that it needed to be by missing seven straight free throws and letting USC get back within five points with 17 seconds left. However, the Huskies made their final four from the stripe to seal the victory.

Paige Bueckers was sensational again, recording a double-double behind 28 points and 10 rebounds to go with six assists, three steals and two blocks. Aaliyah Edwards put up 24 points and also set the tone with her physicality down low.

Everyone else did their part, too. Nika Mühl had eight assists, Ice Brady gave UConn crucial minutes and finished with eight points while KK Arnold, Ashlynn Shade and Qadence Samuels all helped out at various points as well.

USC star JuJu Watkins had 29 points but shot just 9-22 from the field.

UConn struggled on both ends of the floor in the early moments of the game. The Huskies missed three of their first 11 shots and allowed six offensive rebounds before they grabbed a board themselves. USC seized control with an 8-0 run to go up 16-5 but UConn responded with a 9-0 run of its own to tie the game — all of which came from Bueckers and Edwards.

The Huskies carried that momentum into the second quarter. They scored 10 of the first 12 points in the period to take their first lead of the day at 25-19. Then the game flipped in the other direction and the Trojans closed the half on a 6-0 run to even the game at the midway point. The two sides went into the locker room knotted at 33 apiece.

Out of the break, UConn pushed the gap to as many as 12 points before USC cut it down to seven. Foul trouble started to catch up to the Huskies at the end of the third quarter as well. Arnold picked up her fourth foul and went to the bench, while Mühl stayed in the game after getting her fourth. That opened the door for the Trojans to finish the period on an 11-3 run to get within four entering the fourth quarter.

USC pulled even at 59-59 with 7:12 remaining and prompted UConn to take a timeout. The Huskies responded out of the break and pulled back ahead after back-to-back baskets from Brady and Edwards. From there, Bueckers took over, scoring UConn’s next seven points and sparking an 11-run that proved to be enough to send it through to Cleveland.

Next up, the Huskies will play Caitlin Clark and Iowa in the national semifinal on Friday night.