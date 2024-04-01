Opening Odds: UConn opens as 11.5-point favorites against Alabama in Final Four

UConn made the most of its time in Boston, cruising past 5-seed San Diego State and 3-seed Illinois to advance to the Final Four for the second year in a row. The Huskies, who have now made the Final Four seven times in program history, will now take on 4-seed Alabama in the Final Four in Phoenix, Arizona.

DraftKings has the Huskies as 11.5-point favorites over the Crimson Tide, slightly larger than Purdue’s 9.5-point edge over NC State. The moneyline odds for UConn to win is -750 and the over/under is set at 161.5, meaning a high-scoring game is expected as two of the top three most efficiency offenses in the country are set to go head-to-head. The Huskies are No. 1 in the country in offensive efficiency per KenPom, while Alabama is ranked No. 3. More college basketball game lines and futures odds can be found here.

UConn also remains a heavy favorite to win it all in Phoenix as the only team with minus odds to win it all. The Huskies are -195 to win its sixth national championship, while Purdue (+205) is close behind. Alabama and NC State are farther away at +1600, meaning Vegas likely expects the Huskies and Boilermakers to face off against one another in the national championship game Monday night.