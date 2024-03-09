No. 2 UConn men’s basketball handles Providence, 74-60

UConn men’s basketball rolled to an easy win over Providence, handling the Friars 74-60 at Amica Mutual Pavilion. The Huskies (28-3, 18-2 Big East) fought back from a 13-point first-half deficit to secure a comfortable victory and their first win at the AMP since 2013.

With the win, UConn set a record for wins in Big East play with 18 and a program record for regular-season wins with 28. The Huskies also managed to win the Big East outright by four games — the largest margin in conference history.

Providence took advantage of a hot start from Devin Carter to jump out to a 15-2 lead. Carter scored 11 of PC’s first 15 points and dominated the game early. Amidst the Friars’ hot start, head coach Dan Hurley picked up a technical foul.

After the technical, UConn battled back and eventually tied things up at 21, with Cam Spencer hitting one of two free throws off of a PC technical. On the next possession, Stephon Castle hit a three in transition to go up three and the Huskies never looked back.

Samson Johnson helped UConn extend the lead with four points and two blocks in just seven first-half minutes. The Huskies would stretch the lead to as much as 15 before a buzzer-beater three from Hassan Diarra had UConn up 42-24.

The three from Diarra capped a 13-0 run from the Huskies to end the half, with UConn outscoring the Friars 21-3 since Spencer’s free throw after the under-eight and a 40-9 run to close out the half. Despite 15 of Carter’s 24 points on the night coming in the opening 20 minutes, the Friars did not have enough production elsewhere to keep pace with a dominant Huskies offense.

UConn took things to another level in the second half, quickly extending the lead to 21 after three from Alex Karaban and keeping the lead around 20 points for the majority of the final 20 minutes.

After being limited in the first matchup at Gampel Pavilion, Donovan Clingan made his mark on the game in the second half, scoring seven-straight points, including a 3-pointer at the top of the key to essentially put the game out of reach with nine minutes to play.

Clingan finished the night with 11 points, seven rebounds, and two blocks all while keeping big man Josh Oduro in check. The George Mason transfer still managed a 13-point, 11-rebound double-double but was not nearly as big of a factor as he was in the matchup between these teams earlier this season.

The Huskies would try to stretch the lead to 30, but the Friars clawed back with a 10-0 run led by Carter and Oduro to keep the game closer. With UConn’s offense mostly laying low, PC was able to outscore the Huskies 16-4 in the final six minutes.

Oduro and Carter were the only Friars in double figures on the night, combining to score 37 of Providence’s 60 points. Meanwhile, all Huskies starters hit double figures, led by Karaban with 16 points. Tristen Newton, fresh off his recognition as a Wooden Award finalist, chipped in 12 points, eight rebounds, and five assists.

With a historic regular season now complete, UConn returns to action Thursday at noon in the quarterfinals of the Big East Tournament at Madison Square Garden. The Huskies will play the winner of No. 8 seed Butler versus No. 9 Xavier. Those two teams face off on Wednesday, March 13 at 4:00 p.m.