UConn women’s basketball puts away Providence in Big East Quarterfinal, 86-53

UConn women’s basketball opened its postseason by beating the 9-seed Providence Friars 86-53 in the Big East Tournament quarterfinals at Mohegan Sun Arena on Saturday.

Two players went down with injuries in the victory: Aaliyah Edwards took a shot to the nose and started bleeding; she went into the locker room with 6:02 left in the third quarter and did not return to the game, though she eventually made her way back to the bench.

Then KK Arnold took an apparent knee to the thigh and went to the floor with 91 seconds left in the contest. She also didn’t return, but the game was nearly over at that point.

Paige Bueckers powered the Huskies, putting up 29 points with nine rebounds, six assists, three steals and three blocks. She also went 10-23 from the field and 5-10 from three. Arnold (17 points), Edwards (12), and Ashlynn Shade (10) all reached double-figures as well, while Nika Mühl put up eight points, five assists and four rebounds.

UConn opened the game with a commanding first period and doubled up Providence 26-13 through 10 minutes. The Huskies allowed just six points over the final 6:54 of the period while scoring 23 themselves.

They couldn’t keep that momentum going, as the Friars won the second period 15-12 and then outscored UConn through the first five minutes of the third to cut the lead to eight. Then Edwards left, adding to the list of concerns.

But that’s when Bueckers took over. She scored 10 of UConn’s final 12 points in the period to make it 62-45 after three. The Huskies allowed just eight points over the last 10 minutes to secure the 35-point victory.

Next, UConn will play Marquette in the semifinals on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. ET.