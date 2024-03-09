Preview: No. 2 UConn men’s basketball at Providence | 8 p.m., FOX

No. 2 UConn men’s basketball is on the verge of history. No Big East team has ever won 18 conference games and the Huskies stand at 17-2, with just a road date at Providence standing in the way. If Dan Hurley’s crew defeats the Friars, then it’ll win the Big East by at least a staggering four games, potentially five if both Creighton and Marquette lose earlier in the two games preceding this one as part of a quadruple-header on FOX on the final day of the regular season.

A .900 conference record would be the second-best in program history aside from the four undefeated Yankee Conference seasons in the 1950s and 60s, behind the 17-1 1995-96 squad. It would also tie three 9-1 Yankee Conference finishes. A win would also put the Huskies at 8-3 in true road games, which is the best mark since 2008-09 (9-1).

TV: FOX

Radio: UConn Sports Network

Odds: UConn -10, over/under 140

KenPom Predicted Score: UConn 74, Providence 66 (78 percent win probability)

Series History

Providence and UConn are getting together for the 80th time since the 1927-28 season, good for the seventh-longest series in program history. The Huskies are 48-31 in such games and have won three straight, including a quarterfinal victory in last year’s Big East Tournament, but are just 16-15 away from home.

The Friars have won the last two meetings on their floor, but UConn secured an 82-79 win in the final game at then-Dunkin’ Donuts Center as members of the old Big East in 2013. In all games, the Huskies are 20-16 in downtown Providence at now-Amica Mutual Pavilion, including two Big East and NCAA Tournament games.

What to Watch For

Be ready for a fight

Providence played UConn tough inside Gampel Pavilion on Jan. 31, though the Huskies came out with an 11-point win. The Friars owned an eight-point lead midway through the first half before Stephon Castle had his coming out party, leading his team with 20 points.

There were 48 fouls and seemingly everyone was stapled to the bench at some point in time, with UConn’s depth winning out. It was an ugly game in front of a raucous crowd and it won’t be a surprise if Saturday is much of the same.

Providence is right on the bubble in most mock brackets and needs at least a win or two in the Big East Tournament to feel safe, particularly when drawing Georgetown or DePaul in the first round isn’t out of the question. This is a game that could catapult the Friars into the field if they’re able to win it. Kim English will have his team prepared and with a prime-time tipoff, the Providence faithful will be plenty lubricated. UConn won’t leave Rhode Island with the Big East wins record without a fight.

Battle of the bigs

Early foul trouble took the air out of what could have been a heavyweight matchup between PC center Josh Oduro and Donovan Clingan the last time these two teams faced off at Gampel. Oduro still managed to score 20 points and add nine rebounds in 23 minutes before fouling out, taking advantage of Samson Johnson, Alex Karaban and even Clingan for stretches. Clingan’s two first-half fouls and a quick whistle early in the second half limited him to just 15 minutes, his lowest total since returning from his midseason foot injury.

Since that last matchup, Oduro has scored 25 or more points three times in his last seven games, including a 32-point performance against a Creighton squad with a similar defensive talent to Clingan in Ryan Kalkbrenner. The Friars’ plan will likely be to let Oduro, who has soft touch around the rim and isn't afraid to stretch the floor, operate 1-on-1 against Clingan and try to get the big man in foul trouble yet again. UConn may have more talent than Kim English’s Friars, but Clingan sitting early due to foul trouble in a raucous road environment could be enough to quickly level the playing field.

Karabounce-back

After going through a bit of a shooting slump, Alex Karaban looked more like his old self in the win over Marquette, hitting five of his nine attempts from deep o the way to a 23-point performance. Prior to his performance in Milwaukee, Karaban was just 4-22 (18.1 percent) from three in his last four games, but is still shooting 41.7 percent from beyond the arc in conference play. Karaban has gone through some of these struggles before, especially towards the end of the non conference slate, but the sophomore has remained a reliable shooting source for the Huskies all season and seems to be heading in the right direction once again as tournament time approaches.

Ball movement

This was a key last time out, but it’s one again today. PC does a decent job of limiting assists on defense, ranking 20th nationally in assist rate on opponents made field goals. When UConn defeated the Friars in Gampel, the Huskies had just seven assists on the night — its lowest total of the season. While that certainly seems to be a blip on the radar as opposed to a trend, as UConn had 23 dimes in the win over Seton Hall and 18 on the road against Marquette, it further proves that UConn is at its best offensively when its moving the ball around. With a defensive stopper like Devin Carter likely guarding star guard Tristen Newton, the Huskies’ point guard may have to operate off the ball at times and rely on UConn’s elaborate offense to get some easy looks.