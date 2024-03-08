Preview: UConn baseball at UC Santa Barbara

When:

Friday, March 8, 7:05 p.m. ET

Saturday, March 9, 6:05 p.m. ET

Sunday, March 10, 4:05 p.m. ET

Where: Caesar Uyesaka Stadium, Santa Barbara, CA

Radio: Mixlr

TV:

Friday: ESPN+

Saturday: ESPN+

Sunday: ESPN+

Projected Starters:

Friday: LHP Garrett Coe (1-2, 5.52 ERA) vs. RHP Matt Ager (1-1, 3.07 ERA)

Saturday: RHP Gabe Van Emon (1-0, 2.08 ERA) vs. LHP Mike Gutierrez (2-0, 3.38 ERA)

Sunday: RHP Stephen Quigley (0-2, 2.76 ERA) vs. RHP Ryan Gallagher (1-0, 3.12 ERA)

Weather Report

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 65. West wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph. Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 66. Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 65.

Courtesy of weather.gov

Series History

This is the second time that UConn has visited southern California and spent a weekend in Santa Barbara. The first time around, in 2016, the Gauchos secured a sweep by a cumulative score of 20-11, with a trio of relatively close contests. Tim Cate struck out eight hitters in his start on Saturday.

UC Santa Barbara went on the College World Series that year and finished 1-2 in Omaha, while UConn was eliminated in the Gainesville Regional with a 1-2 record.

What to Watch For

Limit the homers

UConn pitching has allowed 17 home runs on the year, which is nearly two per game. The Huskies haven’t been spectacular offensively to begin the year, at 4.2 runs per game, but Auburn went yard seven times last weekend and California hit nine deep flies the weekend before.

It’s been a worrying regression after the first weekend looked so promising from a pitching perspective. Gabe Van Emon is now in the weekend rotation after stepping in for Ian Cooke and helped keep UConn in its lone win on the Plains, with 5 1⁄ 3 shutout innings.

UC Santa Barbara has a strong offense, hitting .282/.416/.457 with 15 home runs this year, four of which are off the bat of Zander Darby (.381/.435/.690). Four of the Gaucho’s nine starters hit over .300 and have an OPS exceeding .900.

Josh MacDonald will surely be looking to help keep the ball in the yard this weekend as the offense has been scuffling and struggling with consistency to begin the season.

Improve offensive consistency

UConn is 3-6 to begin the year and there’s no one reason why. The pitching that looked so strong to open the year has faltered, but the offense hasn’t been firing on all cylinders, either.

Korey Morton (.375/.390/.600), Jake Studley (.324/.405/.649) and Paul Tammaro (.303/.439/.485) have each started off strong, but the other six in the lineup on a given night have been too inconsistent. As a team, the Huskies are slashing .238/.326/.391, despite those three full-timers performing at a high level.

Luke Broadhurst was 6-for-10 with three walks to zero strikeouts in his return from a wrist issue, which will help lengthen the lineup if he can keep on a strong pace, but players like Tyler Minick (.100/.152/.100) and Matt Garbowski (.222/.323/.444) need to find a way to get on base at a better clip.