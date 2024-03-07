UConn women’s basketball nabs top Big East awards

After winning the Big East regular season title, UConn women’s basketball claimed the league’s major postseason awards as well. Paige Bueckers earned conference player of the year and scholar-athlete of the year, Ashlynn Shade brought home freshman of the year and Geno Auriemma was named the coach of the year.

Bueckers and Aaliyah Edwards were unanimous picks to the Big East All-First Team while Nika Mühl made the all-second team, though she didn’t three-peat as the league’s defensive player of the year after earning the honor in 2022 and 2023. Shade garnered an All-Big East honorable mention nod and was an unanimous selection to the league’s all-freshman team, as was KK Arnold.

Bueckers is one of eight players in Big East history to win multiple player of the year awards after also claiming the crown back in 2021. She is one of eight Huskies to take home conference player of the year more than once, joining Kerry Bascom (1989-91), Rebecca Lobo (1994-95), Diana Taurasi (2003-04), Maya Moore (2008-09, 2011), Breanna Stewart (2014-16), Napheesa Collier (2017, 2019) and Katie Lou Samuelson (2017-18).

In 18 league games, Bueckers’s 22.0 points per game were second-best, her 4.3 assists with fifth-best and her 57.4 field goal percentage was third-best. She paced the Big East in win shares (4.6), points per play (1.27) and effective field goal percentage (64.5).

Meanwhile, Shade is 16th UConn player to be named conference freshman of the year and first since Bueckers did so in 2021. After being unexpectedly thrust into the starting lineup early in the season, she quickly excelled and went on to average 12.7 points and 4.0 rebounds per game — both of which led all Big East freshmen.

Auriemma picked up his 12th Big East Coach of the Year honor after guiding a shorthanded team that had five players go down with season-ending injuries and relied on a rotation of three seniors and four freshmen to a perfect 18-0 record.

As for Edwards, she earned her unanimous spot on the all-league first team by putting up 17.9 points and 10.2 rebounds against Big East competition — the latter of which led the conference. Against the league, she put up 11 double-doubles and also recorded a career-high 33 points against St. John’s on Feb. 4.

Mühl landed on the second team for the second year in a row, in part thanks to her 7.7 assists per game, which were tops in the Big East. Arnold led all freshmen with 3.0 assists and 2.3 steals per game as a starter in all 18 conference matchups for UConn.

The Huskies open the Big East Tournament with Providence on Saturday at 12 p.m. ET from Mohegan Sun Arena.