Marquette Takeaways: Welcome back, Alex

The UConn Huskies took care of business at Marquette to notch a regular-season sweep of the Golden Eagles after losing two of three meetings against them last year. Head coach Dan Hurley has suggested that these two teams could meet again, but for now, it seems like a matchup that the Huskies handle well.

Some additional thoughts after the Huskies’ 17th Big East win, tying the single-season league record:

Taking punches

Shawn McGrath: The start of the game was a bit disjointed, but Marquette opened up a 12-0 run to take a seven-point lead early on. Even though the Golden Eagles were down Tyler Kolek and clearly tired, they’re still a top-10 team and Fiserv Forum was into it.

Instead of getting rattled, UConn responded with an 8-0 burst to re-take the lead and stem the tide. While the squads went back and forth for the ensuing few minutes, the Huskies took an 18-17 advantage with 8:15 left in the first half and didn’t surrender the lead for the rest of the game, stretching it out to as much as 14. They held on in the second half even though it got as close as five late in the game.

Winning in that type of environment against that type of team is hard, especially when the home side seizes momentum relatively early. UConn hadn’t beaten a ranked team on the road in a decade before Wednesday night. It’s a good sign that they can take that kind of punch, keep composure, and come away with a relatively easy win anyway.

Two guys on 50-40-90 watch

Patrick Martin: In UConn’s last three games before Wednesday night — two wins and the Creighton loss — the Huskies shot 28.7% from three, a 19/66 clip. They shrugged off the cold shooting and racked up home dubs because of their domination inside. But after a 13/26 night on the road against Marquette, we saw what this team is like when scorching the nets from outside AND feasting in the paint.

Alex Karaban, welcome back; we never doubted you. His five threes were the most against a non-DePaul/Georgetown team since Jan. 28. With splits of 50.7%-39.2%-90.2%, he’s one hot streak from three away from joining the vaunted 50-40-90 club.

And he wouldn’t even be the only Husky to join the club this year potentially. Let’s look at Cam Spencer’s numbers on the season: 14.9 PPG, 50% from the field, 46% from 3, and 92% from the line. He’s on pace to be the first player in Division I history to shoot 50-40-90 and post a 3-to-1 assist-to-turnover ratio in a single season. He now has KenPom’s #1 ORtg. He’s Tyler Kolek but cooler and on a better team.

To have two players in the hunt for that exclusive honor is mind-boggling.

Clingan, Diarra, Stewart were grinding

Aman: These guys didn’t have monster statistical nights but their defensive and rebounding efforts were key to the victory Wednesday night. Stewart is someone who Hurley is looking at to step up. He played 11 minutes, the most for him since DePaul last month, had a great block and when he’s at his best he can be a two-way presence from the wing. For Clingan, his attempts weren’t falling but he stayed aggressive on both ends and still came down with 12 boards. Diarra was awesome; he’ll be a real difference-maker for UConn in the postseason.