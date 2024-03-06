No. 2 UConn men’s basketball holds off No. 8 Marquette, 74-67

UConn men’s basketball team dispatched no. 8 Marquette, 74-67, to improve to 27-3 and 17-2 in the Big East.

Alex Karaban led UConn with 23 points, going five of nine from three as he shook off an extended shooting slump. Cam Spencer added 17 points, a season-high eight rebounds, and six assists to go with five threes of his own. Donovan Clingan scored nine points and grabbed 12 rebounds, while Tristen Newton chipped in 10 points (all in the first half) and six rebounds.

UConn snapped its 21-game losing streak vs. road teams that dated back to 2014. Yes, Marquette was without star point guard Tyler Kolek due to an oblique injury. But Marquette still has a program identity that makes wins difficult, and it showed on Wednesday night.

The Huskies dominated the rebounding margin 44-31, which helped overshadow the 13 UConn turnovers. UConn shot 50% from three, thanks in large part to KaraCam shooting a combined 10 of 16.

A combined 2-of-16 start from the field for both teams favored a home crowd that worked themselves into the game. Marquette found success disrupting passing lanes, forcing 12 deflections and four turnovers into an early seven-point lead. But an untracked Alex Karaban kept the Huskies afloat, while Tristen Newton delivered some instant offense early.

The ramped-up physicality meant both teams struggled to finish around the rim. When Oso Ighodaro sat with two fouls, UConn stretched its lead with some small ball, so much so that Shaka Smart had to put his prized stretch five back into the game. But with tightened ball security —no UConn turnovers for over 10 minutes — Ighodaro’s presence didn’t matter, as seven first-half threes helped the Huskies rattle off a 23-9 run.

With Marquette out of sorts on both ends and down 11 heading into the break, Smart even resorted to a little 1-3-1 zone to end the half, trying in vain to disrupt a UConn offense that was getting any and everything it wanted.

The nets were scorching on both ends to start the second half. Every time Marquette nailed a triple, Karaban and Spencer's threes would quiet the crowd and keep the lead around double digits. You got the feeling though that Marquette was gearing up for one big push. With Newton in foul trouble, Smart took his chance, springing some VCU-themed Havoc press at UConn. Despite the ball pressure, Karaban or Spencer kept delivering clutch buckets.

Hassan Diarra hit a clutch three, followed by an eye-opening block from Jaylin Stewart, and then a dagger pull-up three from Spencer put UConn up 14, though the latter drew a silly technical foul.

Marquette rattled off five straight buckets after the tech to keep things tense, but UConn’s domination on offensive glass helped stave off any real threat. More Havoc led to a frantic effort to close it out, with Marquette trimming the deficit to five with 56 seconds left. The Golden Eagles had a chance to cut it to four with 25 seconds left, but Newton drew a turnover and ended the comeback.

It was a best-case scenario for UConn, who mathematically didn’t have much to play for, but still wanted to maintain its momentum. The Huskies won a hard-fought game, without any injuries, all while learning a little something about ball security and closing on the road. They’ll look to finish strong in the conference with a win on the road against Providence on Saturday. The game tips off on FOX at 8 p.m. from the Amica Mutual Pavilion.