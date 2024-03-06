Eric Watts and Christian Haynes performed well at the NFL Scouting combine

The 2024 NFL Scouting Combine wrapped up this past Sunday with the offensive lineman finishing their events after the rest of the positions.

The two UConn Huskies invited to the Combine this season, Christian Haynes and Eric Watts, both may have raised their draft stock after their time in Indianapolis. Here’s how they did.

For all of the events and results posted by these two players, we will use the following formatting:

Event: Result (Position amongst others at their positions)

All data is from the NFL Combine Results website

Christian Haynes - OL

40-yard dash: 5.03 seconds (T-10th)

10-yard split: 1.75 seconds (T-16th)

Vertical jump: 33.00” (8th)

Broad jump: 8’6” (42nd)

3-cone drill: Did not participate

20-yard shuttle: Did not Participate

Bench press: 25 reps (T-15th)

According to the Relative Athletic Score created by Kent Lee Platte, Haynes scored 9.11 out of 10.00, which ranks him 130th out of 1445 offensive guards from 1987 to 2024. He would also project the time for the 20-yard shuttle and 3-cone drill to calculate this score.

Christian Haynes is a OG prospect in the 2024 draft class. He scored an unofficial 9.11 #RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 130 out of 1445 OG from 1987 to 2024.



Splits projectedhttps://t.co/aGDKnfyWHH pic.twitter.com/qoJlprXzmo — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) March 4, 2024

This is quite good overall for Haynes. He proved he had speed in a straight line and in the 10-yard split, but he also showed well in both vertical jump and bench press which shows his agility and raw strength overall.

Scoring in the top 9 percent of guards in the RAS program is very good, especially considering he scores only an “okay” in the composite size grade due to being 6-foot-2. His physical traits show exceptional talent, and could move him further into early-round considerations when combined with his strong on-field performance over the past two seasons.

Eric Watts - Defensive End

40-yard dash: 4.67 seconds (T-11th)

10-yard split: 1.75 seconds (T-13th)

Vertical jump: 36.50” (7th)

Broad jump: 9’9” (T-17th)

3-cone drill: 7.59 seconds (5th among five DEs competing in this event)

20-yard shuttle: 4.73 seconds (5th among six DEs competing in this event)

Bench press: 21 reps (T-8th)

Eric Watts scored slightly lower than Christian Haynes in the Relative Athletic Score measure, receiving an 8.22/10.00. This primarily has to do with his position and where he ranked in the 20-yard shuttle and 3-cone drill among other DEs. All-in-all, he ranked 292 out of 1637 defensive ends from 1987 to 2024 in RAS.

Eric Watts is a DE prospect in the 2024 draft class. He scored an unofficial 8.22 #RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 292 out of 1637 DE from 1987 to 2024.



Splits projectedhttps://t.co/tQcyXjsQEP pic.twitter.com/ZE0Li7KwTi — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) March 1, 2024

Overall Watts did well for himself, measuring in well and showing good speed in the 40-yard dash. He also performed well in the vertical jump, and solid in the broad jump, which is impressive given his 6’5” 274-pound frame. For the most part, we had all seen that Watts physically was impressive and was able to rush the passer at a high level, but showing that on a national stage should help his draft stock no doubt.