UConn in the NBA: Roles continue to change for former Huskies

The NBA All-Star Weekend passed a few weeks ago and the regular season has about a month left before the Play-In Tournament begins on April 16th, and then the NBA Playoffs will begin on April 20th.

Though he made a recent visit to the UConn-Marquette game, James Bouknight has remained unsigned since he was waived on February 8th this season. With that said, there are currently four players from UConn actively on rosters for whom we have updates.

Andre Drummond - Chicago Bulls

Andre Drummond is providing some quality bench minutes for the Chicago Bulls this season. He’s playing slightly more than last year, going from 12.7 minutes on average through 67 games to 17.3 through 61 this year. The Bulls still sit in approximately the same place as they did back during the trade deadline, at three games below .500 with a 29-32 record as of the morning of March 5th. They currently sit within the play-in range, as the 9th seed in the Eastern Conference with 2.5 games over the 10th seed Atlanta Hawks.

Drummond has continued to be a large reason for the Bulls’ success on the boards, as they currently rank 15th in rebounds per game with 43.5 per game. Drummond accounts for 8.9 of those on average, also putting together 8.4 PPG & 1.0 SPG on 55.2% shooting from the field. Overall, he has been a quality depth piece and provides good bench minutes for a team looking to force their way into the play-in tournament.

Adama Sanogo - Chicago Bulls

While not currently on the active roster, Adama Sanogo has been sent back to the G-League after playing three games for the Bulls earlier in the season. He remains on a two-way contract as of now and has played 18 games for the Windy City Bulls. There, he is averaging 30.3 minutes per game, with 22.9 PPG, 12.2 RPG, and 1.3 APG on 63.0% shooting from the field, and was also a participant in NBA All-Star Weekend in the G League Up Next Game.

While he has not had a large stint at the NBA level yet, getting some experience behind Andre Drummond for a few games was likely valuable for his development as they play similarly in the sense of being post-centric frontcourt players. Sanogo will likely earn himself a roster spot in the coming seasons, or, with the way he has been playing, maybe before the end of the season.

Sanogo also recently received his championship ring from last year.

Pretty cool moment pregame for Adama Sanogo as he received his national championship ring from Andre Drummond, who also went to UConn pic.twitter.com/Hxq8xe5IwI — Scotty White (@scottywhite_) February 28, 2024

Jordan Hawkins - New Orleans Pelicans

Jordan Hawkins has played in 54 of the New Orleans Pelicans’ 61 games (88.5%) and has started 10 of those games. In that span of time, he has received the 8th most minutes on the Pelicans, averaging 19.7 per game. He has been doing exactly what should be expected of him during his rookie season, providing a quality three-point shot for New Orleans as he has been a good early sparkplug off the bench. He was also a participant in NBA All-Star Weekend, scoring 7 points in the Panini Rising Stars event, a game to 40.

Up until now, Hawkins has averaged 9.3 PPG (.393/.373/.853 shooting splits) with 2.6 RPG, 1.2 APG, with only 0.7 turnovers per game. He should see minute increases over time, however in the last five games, he averaged 16.0 per game. With that in mind, he should be able to be a contributor for the Pelicans if they make the playoffs, which is likely as they are currently the 5th seed in the Western Conference at 36-25. They sit one game ahead of the 6th-seeded Phoenix Suns, and 3.5 games behind the 4th-seeded Los Angeles Clippers.

Andre Jackson Jr. - Milwaukee Bucks

Andre Jackson Jr, as of our last update, was projected to see a slight decrease in playing time with the Milwaukee Bucks’ addition of Patrick Beverly at the trade deadline. This did end up happening, however, it was only a very minor decrease, going from 11.3 MPG to 10.6 over the span of the 10 games between then and now.

Jackson Jr. played in seven of those 10 games and has seen slight dips in most of his stats, but generally speaking still has a role with the Bucks. As a second-round pick in this past class coming into a highly competitive Milwaukee team, being able to play in 47 games and start eight so far is pretty impressive, to say the least.

Jackson Jr. has averaged 2.4 PPG (.529/.375/.727 shooting splits) with 2.0 RPG and 0.9 APG. In only roughly ten minutes per game, he has done enough to solidify playing time with the Bucks and could start to see increased minutes in the next few months before the playoffs, especially if they clinch a playoff berth early.

Unfortunately, in the last five games, he has only seen a combined 20 minutes (4.0 per game) which is likely the product of a shortened rotation. We will see whether or not he is able to retain feasible minutes in a Milwaukee rotation pushing hard for the playoffs. He spent some time in the G League but was recently called back up.

Milwaukee sits at 41-21, 2nd in the Eastern Conference, eight games behind the 1st seed Boston Celtics, and one game ahead of the 3rd seed Cleveland Cavaliers.