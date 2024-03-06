Preview: No. 2 UConn men’s basketball vs. No. 8 Marquette | 8:30 p.m. ET, FS1

No. 2 UConn men’s basketball, fresh off its first outright Big East championship since the 1998-99 season, will play the 40th regular season AP Top 10 game in program history, as No. 8 Marquette will host the Huskies on Wednesday night. UConn hasn’t won such a road game since Feb. 25, 2009, when then-No. 2 UConn went to then-No. 8 Marquette and secured a 93-82 victory at Bradley Center.

The Huskies are 24-15 in regular season AP Top 10 games, including 6-12 on the road, and have played five such contests this year, which is tied with the 2008-09 and 2005-06 seasons for most in program history.

Marquette comes into this contest limping, as Tyler Kolek will miss the game and his Big East Tournament status is up in the air. He didn’t play in a big loss against then-No. 12 Creighton on Saturday, nor did Oso Ighodaro, who was ill but is expected to play on Wednesday.

TV: FS1

Radio: UConn Sports Network

Odds: UConn -5, over/under 151

KenPom Predicted Score: UConn 76, Marquette 74 (56 percent win percentage)

Series History

UConn won the rubber match on Feb. 17, taking a 9-8 all-time series lead. This is also the third AP Top 10 regular season contest between the two schools and Huskies are 2-1 inside Fiserv Forum, which opened in 2018.

Dan Hurley’s crew swept the Golden Eagles in 2020-21 and 2021-22 and, but Marquette eliminated UConn in the Big East Tournament semifinals last season and took two of three matchups.

The 28-point win that the Huskies took in February was the largest margin of victory in an AP ranked-on-ranked game in program history and the largest AP Top 5 win in the history of the poll.

What to Watch For

Health

This is arguably the most meaningless AP Top 10 game in program history. UConn has already won the outright Big East Tournament title, will spend the first weekend of the NCAA Tournament in Brooklyn, almost definitely the second weekend in Boston and is almost guaranteed a 1-seed for the first time since 2008-09. A loss in this game will not impact any of those goals.

Health is something of importance for both sides. Marquette needs to win both of its remaining contests to control its own destiny for the 2-seed in the Big East Tournament and must do so without Tyler Kolek, who will be out at least until the Big East Tournament with an oblique injury. Ooo Ighodaro, who missed Saturday’s loss to then-No. 12 Creighton with an illness, is expected to play on Wednesday but might not be at full-strength.

As for the Huskies, they’re fully healthy at present, but any significant injury could derail their national title hopes. Anything but three-straight losses to end the season means a 1-seed and maybe even then, depending on what happens elsewhere, UConn might still back into top billing in its region.

Keeping healthy and getting ready for the NCAA tournament is the primary focus for the Huskies at this juncture.

Ball movement

UConn runs one of the most methodical offenses in the country, as its average possession length of 18.6 seconds is among the 60 slowest nationally. The Huskies use ball screens and constant movement to get the best shot they can, even if it comes late in the clock. Marquette loves to defend this way, as well, forcing teams to use 19.1 seconds on an average possession, which is the second-longest in the country.

This did not matter for UConn in the first matchup this year, as the Huskies moved the ball effectively and created plenty of open shots, both inside and outside the paint. They had an absurd 24 assists on 29 made field goals, scoring 1.27 points per possession against a top-20 defense, per KenPom. Tristen Newton had eight helpers, while Hassan Diarra chipped in with six and four others had multiple assists.

An 82.8 assist rate is unlikely and isn’t something to be regularly expected, but if UConn can move the ball effectively again, they should get good shots.

Board battle

Marquette is a weak rebounding team, with both offensive and defensive rebounding rates that are just outside the bottom 100 nationally. In contrast, UConn is in the top 100 of both, while sitting just outside the top 10 in offensive rebound percentage.

This was on display in February, as UConn was plus-18 in rebounds and had 18 offensive boards, grabbing more than half of its misses. This led to 21 second-chance points to just four for Marquette. Everyone was active on the glass, led by Donovan Clingan, who had 10, as well as eight from Newton. No Marquette player had more than four.

If the Huskies can control the rebounding battle again, then they will be able to keep Marquette’s possessions short and extend their own, which is always a recipe for success.