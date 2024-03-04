UConn men’s basketball rises to No. 2 in AP Poll; Castle named Big East Freshman of the Week for record 10th time

Despite only one game this past week, UConn men’s basketball made enough of a statement against Seton Hall to move up a spot in the AP Poll. After the Huskies demolished the Pirates 91-61 at Gampel Pavilion to clinch the Big East regular season title outright, UConn jumped Purdue and moved to No. 2 in this week's AP Top 25.

The Huskies received six No. 1 votes, while the No. 3 Boilermakers received four. Houston (52 first-place votes) remains No. 1 for a second consecutive week. Aside from UConn, Creighton moved up two spots to No. 10, while Marquette dropped three spots to No. 8. The Big East is the only school in the country with three schools in the top 10. k

The Huskies and Golden Eagles face off Wednesday night in Milwaukee in what will be UConn’s fifth top-10 matchup this season, tying a program record. However, Marquette will not be at full strength for the matchup as the school announced that star point guard Tyler Kolek will miss the remainder of the regular season with an oblique injury.

Following the matchup with Marquette, UConn will wrap up the regular season on the road Saturday night in Providence against the Friars. PC has currently lost two straight games and will likely need to take down the Huskies to remain in the NCAA tournament picture. UConn has not won at Providence since Jan. 13, 2013.

Castle ties Carmelo Anthony’s Big East record

Stephon Castle was named the Big East’s Freshman of the Week for the 10th time this season after leading all scorers with a 21-point effort on 9-12 shooting in the win over Seton Hall. Castle’s 10 Freshman of the Week accolades ties him with Syracuse’s Carmelo Anthony for the most all-time. Castle, who has scored 20-plus points three times this season, will have a shot at breaking the record with one week left to play this season.

Tristen Newton named Bob Cousy award finalist

UConn announced Monday that star point guard Tristen Newton was named one of five finalists for the Bob Cousy Award, awarded annually to the top point guard in the country. Newton leads the Huskies in points (15.3), rebounds (7.1), and assists (6.1) per game and is the active leader in career triple-doubles with four. Newton’s fellow finalists include Marquette’s Kolek, Alabama’s Mark Sears, Purdue’s Braden Smith, and Houston’s Jamal Shead.

Since the award’s inception in the 2003-04 season, two Huskies have taken home the award — Kemba Walker in 2011 and Shabazz Napier in 2014. Beginning March 8, fans will be able to vote for the recipient of the Cousy Award and others at hoophallawards.com. The fan vote will count as one committee vote for the respective awards.