Seton Hall takeaways: History made

The UConn Huskies claimed their first conference regular-season crown since 1999 and finished undefeated at home for the first time since 2006. They’re close to locking up a 1-seed in the NCAA Tournament and are poised to make a run to their first Big East Tournament championship game since joining the new version of the league in 2020.

It’s been an incredible two-year run for Dan Hurley and the squad, and it’s far from over. Some thoughts after the thorough domination of Seton Hall on Sunday:

Pick Your Poison

Martin: Cam Spencer put up 25 points and went 5-8 from three against Villanova, so Shaheen Holloway made it a point to shut him down. Spencer only took three shots against the Pirates, but UConn still won by 30.

All five of UConn’s starters have led the team in scoring at least once this year. They’ve all had multiple 20-point performances. There could be nights when Tristen Newton struggles to get it going, or when Stephon Castle looks more like a freshman than a 2024 lottery pick. But the odds of the entire starting lineup entering a shooting funk at the same time are astronomically low.

Whose last game at Gampel?

Aman: In addition to the four seniors (though one or two of them could come back), Donovan Clingan and Stephon Castle are most likely taking their talents to the NBA this offseason. Alex Karaban is listed on some mock drafts as well; this could’ve been his last game in Storrs.

On top of that, an assistant coach or two could be moving on to their next challenge. Luke Murray and Kimani Young have gained a lot of respect for their role in UConn’s success and Hurley has repeatedly sung their praises. Is the next time we see Luke Murray at Gampel as an opposing coach?

Also, long live Jonathan XIV. What a legendary career. The first Jonathan since the re-brand, he helped us through some very tough times and was also present for the best of times. This was a very big deal.

Hitting Goals, Being Great

Aman: Earning a Big East title was a huge goal for this season and the mission is accomplished. The Huskies will be the one-seed in the Big East Tournament, where they’ll have a shot to add to their total. If they do, they’ll pass Georgetown (again) for the all-time lead in Big East championships (regular season and tournament).

Hurley and the players underlined how significant of an accomplishment it was, and it’s true! Even though UConn hasn’t won a league regular-season crown since 2006, which many would say was the last truly great Husky team, until now.

Tristen Newton: BEPOY

Martin: To me, PC’s Devin Carter and Seton Hall’s Kadary Richmond have been leading the Big East POY discussion, with UConn’s team success and Spencer and Newton eating into each other’s chances. Carter had been carrying to carcass of Providence to the NCAA tournament and Richmond impacts the game in so many ways. Without them, the Friars and Pirates would struggle to beat DePaul or Georgetown.

But in the last week, Providence and Seton Hall have both lost two straight, with both Carter and Richmond looking more human. So it's down to Baylor Scheierman from Creighton and Tristen Newton. No disrespect to Scheierman, who has been insanely impressive. But until postseason play shakes out, the tiebreaker has to go to the better team, and UConn boasts the better body of work through the entire conference slate.

The Tristen triple-doubles are just the tip of the iceberg. He also comes up big when UConn is against a wall. The Huskies haven’t had many nailbiters this year but the Kansas and Villanova road games come to mind, and the loss at Creighton was a tough spot where Newton led a bit of a comeback. His statline for those three games: 27.6 points, 8 rebounds, and 3 assists per game.

He had a double-double in an Xavier game that got a little close at the end, a 15-9-6 line at home vs. St. Johns, the first game without Donovan Clingan with UConn staring down a potentially 0-2 conference start. He notched back-to-back double-doubles against Providence and St. Johns, two ‘ugly’ wins where they were still without Clingan. He didn’t even hit a three in those two games!

Every time UConn has been on the brink this season, Tristen Newton answers the call. Newton is capable of providing whatever UConn needs. Offense bogged down? 27 points. Crash the glass and add extra possessions? He’s the team’s leading rebounder. Spencer and Karaban lighting it up? 11 assists. That ability to either get his or create for others — and sometimes both in one game — separate his ability from Scheierman’s. If the Huskies continue to fulfill their postseason destiny, its time to give TNew his flowers.

Dan Madigan: At the Big East regular season trophy ceremony, Dan Hurley more or less said that Newton is up there will of the great guards in UConn history. He’s 100% right. Newton is offensive chameleon who can adjust his game to whatever the Huskies’ offense needs on a night in and night out basis. Sometimes, that’s carrying the scoring load like he did against Kansas, Creighton or Indiana. Other times it’s ripping down rebounds and stuffing the stat sheet as the NCAA’s active leader in triple-doubles on the men’s side. With a championship already, all that’s missing from Newton’s resumé is an All-American nod and a first team All-Big East accolade.

Even with such a balanced offense, it’s abundantly clear Newton is what makes it all work. Here’s hoping he gets some deserved national recognition over the next few weeks and rightfully earns his spot on the wall at Gampel in the Huskies of Honor.

Steph Castle is a stopper

Madigan: Is Stephon Castle making a late push for Big East Defensive Player of the Year? The award is Ryan Kalkbrenner’s to lose, but Castle just entered the conversation a la the Kool Aid man by bottling up Kadary Richmond. Richmond had 13 points on 7-17 shooting after scoring 20-plus points against UConn in three of his last five games. With Richmond unable to operate, the Pirates offense folded and had no shot at keeping up with the Huskies’ offense, even with Cam Spencer largely held in check.

Castle didn't just impact the defensive end — he led all scorers with 21 points and routinely blew by defenders for easy baskets at the rim. It’s clear that Castle — and Dan Hurley — are are realizing that Castle can only be stopped by handful of players 1-on-1 at this level. While UConn always prefers to settle into its ultra-efficient offense, the Huskies are becoming more comfortable letting Castle operate 1-on-1 for easy buckets when it’s necessary.