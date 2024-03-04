UConn baseball loses weekend series vs. Auburn

UConn baseball’s tough run continued this weekend with a series loss to Auburn, splitting the Saturday doubleheader with a loss in the opener and a victory in the second half of the twin bill. The Huskies dropped the final game of the series on Sunday afternoon.

UConn started the series with an 8-1 loss in game one of the doubleheader, moved from Friday to Saturday due to inclement weather.

The Huskies started off the scoring with a Jake Studley home run in the top of the first, but the Tigers quickly responded with a run of their own in the bottom of the first to even the score at 1-1, kicking off a streak of eight unanswered runs.

Garrett Coe started the game and threw for 4 1⁄ 3 innings, giving up four earned runs and five hits, but the Huskies failed to provide him with adequate run support, going 0-for-9 with runners in scoring position in the opener.

UConn’s pitching staff eventually succumbed to the tough Auburn lineup, giving up three-run innings in the fifth and eighth to hand the Tigers their 8-1 win.

The second game of the doubleheader brought better fortunes for the Huskies, giving them their only win of the weekend series.

After their offense faltered in the first game of the day, the Huskies’ lineup came out firing from the outset of the second one with a six-run first inning.

Paul Tammaro and Caleb Shpur reached base to lead off the game and a two-RBI single from Luke Broadhurst put the Huskies on the board. Korey Morton followed with an RBI double, Matt Garbowski with an RBI groundout, Matt Malcom brought home a run and Ryan Daniels capped off the big inning with a two-run home run.

Auburn quickly responded with three runs in the bottom of the first and starter Ian Cooke was chased early, recording just one out. However, Endicott transfer Gabe Van Emon was able to step in with a three-run lead and settle things down, throwing 5 1⁄ 3 shutout innings, allowing three hits and two walks, striking out six.

UConn was able to tack on additional runs in the second and third innings to help Van Emon out, courtesy of an RBI single from Broadhurst and Malcolm’s second home run of the year.

The Huskies came close to coughing up their lead several times, but were able to hold off their hosts in the sixth, when Ben Schild entered the game in relief with the bases loaded and get the third out via a flyout, and again in the eighth, when Sean Finn walked in a run with the bases loaded. This time, closer Brady Afthim was able to record the final out of the inning via strikeout to preserve the Husky lead and the win.

In the rubber match of the series, UConn wasn’t able to hold off the Auburn offense for the second straight game, falling 8-2 to the Tigers.

The Huskies fell behind early on Sunday, surrendering three runs in the bottom of the first inning off of starter Stephen Quigley, who would exit after 4 2⁄ 3 innings, giving up seven hits in the contest.

UConn tried to claw their way back with a Malcolm home run in the second and a Broadhurst RBI single in the fifth inning to bring the Auburn lead down to 3-2, but the Tigers kept their opponents at arm’s length with a three-run sixth inning and two more in the eighth to end the Huskies’ hopes.

With the series loss, UConn falls to 3-6 overall ahead of its trip to Santa Barbara to take on the Gauchos, with the opener starting at 7:05 p.m. on Friday.