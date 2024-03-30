Sweet 16: UConn women’s basketball holds on to beat Duke, 53-45

UConn women’s basketball held off a furious comeback bid from the 7-seed Duke Blue Devils to pull out a 53-45 win in the Sweet Sixteen in Portland, Oregon on Saturday. The Huskies advance to their 28th Elite Eight, where top-seeded USC awaits.

UConn led by as many as 20 points in the second half, only for Duke to storm back and cut it down to five points in the final minute. The Blue Devils had a chance to get within one possession when they forced a turnover with 49 seconds left but the Huskies’ defense came up with the stop on the ensuing possession.

From there, Paige Bueckers iced the game with three free throws to secure the victory. The superstar finished with a game-high 24 points to go with five rebounds, three steals and two blocks.

KK Arnold had a big day with 12 points, five steals and four assists while Aaliyah Edwards put up 12 points and seven rebounds while only playing 29 minutes due to foul trouble. Nika Mühl had eight assists, six rebounds and four steals.

Offense came at a premium in the first half. UConn made just one of its first five shots and didn’t hit a 3-pointer in the first 20 minutes. At the break, only three Huskies had scored: Edwards (10 points), Bueckers (nine) and Arnold (four).

However, the defense made life even more miserable for Duke. UConn forced 13 turnovers in the first 15 minutes and allowed just five baskets all half. That allowed the Huskies to take a 10-point lead into the half at 23-13.

Out of the break, the floodgates opened — at least for a moment. The Blue Devils scored on their first two possessions and Bueckers hit back-to-back 3-pointers in the first minute. Then the Huskies took control. Over the next nine minutes, they went on a 13-2 run to build a 20-point lead.

Duke scored eight of the last 11 points in the third quarter and cut the gap down to 15 points, setting up a big fourth. The Blue Devils used a 10-0 run to get within five points with 1:59 left. The two sides traded baskets afterwards but then UConn held Duke scoreless for the final 52 seconds to come away with the eight-point win.

Next up is an Elite Eight matchup with freshman sensation JuJu Watkins and top-seeded USC on Monday. Tip-off is set for 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT from the Moda Center in Portland.