UConn is Final Four bound after detonating Illinois, 77-52

The top-seeded UConn men's basketball team stormed its way through the East region, toppling Illinois 77-52 to punch its ticket to Phoenix. The Huskies move on to the Final Four to face the winner of Alabama and Clemson.

It was UConn’s 10th straight NCAA tournament win by 13 or more, and fourth-straight by 20 or more. This team continues to amaze.

Donovan Clingan shined once again, making the difference early on his way to 22 points, 10 rebounds, and five blocks. Cam Spencer chipped in 11 points and 12 rebounds, a career-high. Hassan Diarra poured in 11 points off the bench, with seven of that coming in the first half. It was a tie ballgame with 1:49 left in the first half, until a casual 30-0 run — should we call that a Trill Shot? — blew the game open to start the second.

UConn did it all while shooting only 3-17 from three, instead pounding the paint and exposing Coleman Hawkins inside.

It was a dream start. Cling Klong scored UConn’s first seven points off putbacks and post entries, then Samson Johnson entered the game and kept it going with an alley-oop. Illinois’ first points didn’t come until 15:56, but from there, Booty Ball generated two threes for Marcus Domask while Terrence Shannon Jr proved to be a terror in transition, as advertised. But once Clingan checked back in, the game flow tilted back toward the Huskies especially after two tough, judicious blocks at the rim against Shannon, who finished 2-of-12 from the field.

With Castle in foul trouble, Illinois was able to hunt for ideal matchups, like Coleman Hawkins on Alex Karaban or Domask on the smaller Diarra. The Huskies didn’t hit their first outside shot until 1:22 left — from Diarra, of course — and withstood a brief tie ballgame before closing the half on a 5-0 run.

Both teams sealed off the glass, preventing offensive rebounds and only totaling 11 second-change points. Up five at the break after going 1-11 from three should encourage the staff, but Illinois’ success backing down UConn defenders into the paint should be a concern.

With the pace and physicality ramped up out of the break, UConn stretched its run to 12-0 capped off by this Clingan two-way gem.

Then, the avalanche began. A strong Karaban move to the rim was followed by a Spencer offensive rebound and putback. Another Karaban leakout led to a dunk and a foul, with the sophomore hanging on the rim for good measure. The lobs were flying and Clingan, who was named East Regional MOP, did literally everything: steals, at-the-rim blocks, and reverse layups.

Illinois fell asleep in transition and the game got away from them. The Illini didn’t score a basket in the second half until the 12:34 mark.

Every player in a UConn jersey made highlight reel plays. Diarra had nifty ball fake jelly layups. Castle’s reverse dunk from the baseline was a tremendous highlight. Spencer skying in from the perimeter for rebounds. It was a party-like atmosphere, with fans and everyone in the program getting in on the fun.

On to Phoenix, where immortality awaits in the desert.