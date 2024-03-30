NCAA Tournament Elite 8 Preview: No. 1 UConn men’s basketball vs. No. 3 Illinois | 6:09 p.m. ET, TBS/TruTV

UConn has never made the Final Four in consecutive seasons, with a disappointing 2009-10 season forming the middle of a two-of-three stretch with the 2009 Final Four run and 2011 national championship. The top-seeded Huskies have the opportunity to do that on Saturday, as 3-seed Illinois is looking to return to the final weekend of the NCAA Tournament for the first time since it lost the 2005 national championship game to North Carolina. This will pit the nation’s two most-efficient offenses, with contrasting styles, against each other, though the Huskies have the advantage on the defenses end

TV: TBS/TruTV

Radio: UConn Sports Network

Odds: UConn -8.5, over/under 155.5 (Odds via DraftKings)

Location: TD Garden — Boston, Massachusetts

KenPom Predicted Score: UConn 82, San Diego State 76 (71 percent win probability)

Series History

This will be the fourth time Illinois and UConn meet on the court. They first faced off in the 1938-39 season, which was a 49-23 Fighting Illini victory, but the Huskies have won the other two matchups, which came in the early and mid 1990s. The first one, in Champaign, was a four-point victory, while UConn opened it up more just under three years later at XL Center, with a 71-56 result.

What to Watch For

Offense, offense offense

While this likely won’t be a Kentucky-level or Alabama-level track meet, the point totals have a chance to be higher than Dan Hurley might like on Saturday. These two offenses are the top two in adjusted efficiency, per KenPom, and in Illinois’ case, the defense lags significantly behind, at No. 84 per KenPom and the third-worst remaining, behind NC State and Alabama.

UConn is seventh in effective field goal percentage (57.1 percent), while the Fighting Illini aren’t far behind, at No. 34 (54.3). The Huskies shoot 59.0 percent on 2-pointers and 36.2 percent beyond the arc, while their opponents have similarly solid percentages, at 55.3 percent and 35.1 percent, respectively.

However, the teams get there in vastly different ways. Illinois plays significantly in isolation and likes to get up and down the floor quickly, as just 45.9 percent of their field goals are assisted and have the No. 69-fastest adjusted tempo in the nation. Meanwhile, 63.5 percent of UConn’s field goals are off of assists and is ranked No. 319 in adjusted tempo. It will be a battle of contrasting styles on Saturday.

Who can stop Terrence Shannon?

The leader in Illinois’ iso-ball mentality is Terrance Shannon. Ranked No. 10 in KenPom’s player of the year standings, he has a top-125 28.4 percent usage rate and takes 28.1 percent of his team’s shots, with a top-75 offensive rating.

The fifth-year player is No. 13 in the country in 7.1 fouls drawn per 40 minutes and is an 80.4 percent free-throw shooter, which is something of which both his primary defender and Donovan Clingan will need to be wary. He also shoots 59.1 percent on 2-pointers and 36.3 percent on 3-pointers, leading his team in attempts in the latter, though the Illini have several capable deep threats.

Stephon Castle has been the Huskies’ stopper this year and will need to try and stop a guard who is third in the nation in 23.5 points per game and has stepped it up as of late, averaging 28.3 points in the NCAA Tournament on 59.2 percent shooting.

Illinois has length

Brad Underwood’s squad does not have the top-line height that Donovan Clingan and Samson Johnson share, as the tallest rotation player is 6-foot-10 starting center Coleman Hawkins. However, the rest of the starting lineup is 6-foot-6 or taller and the Fighting Illini are one of the few teams that can match the collective length of UConn’s guards and wing players.

Illinois is the eighth-tallest team in the country and the tallest the Huskies will face this season, ahead of Creighton, but even the Bluejays have 6-foot-1 Steven Ashworth at point guard and 6-foot-4 Trey Alexander playing significant minutes.

Most nights, either Stephon Castle or Tristen Newton are guarding someone smaller than them and sometimes, both players are. That will not be the case on Saturday, as Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn and Justin Harmon, the only rotation players shorter than 6-foot-6, have played a combined 104 minutes in the six games Illinois has played between the Big Ten and NCAA tournaments (8.7 minutes per game per player).

This kind of height up and down the lineup isn’t something the Huskies have needed to contend with this season and it’ll be interesting to see how they react.