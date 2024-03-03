UConn men’s basketball dismantles Seton Hall, 91-61

Eight days after dismantling Villanova by 24 on College Gameday, UConn men’s basketball followed up that performance with another dominant victory, stomping Seton Hall 92-64 on Senior Day. The win marked UConn’s first outright regular season Big East title since the 1998-99 season, the same year the Huskies won their first national championship.

It was an extremely balanced effort for the Huskies (26-3, 16-2) that saw four starters hit double figures and seventeen points come from the bench. While Cam Spencer, Tristen Newton, Hassan Diarra and Andrew Hurley were honored for Senior Day, it was freshman Stephon Castle who led the way for UConn. The phenom tied a career high with 21 points on 9-12 shooting, including three assists, four rebounds, and two steals.

STEPH IS IN HIS BAG!!! pic.twitter.com/Ep633refoU — UConn Men's Basketball (@UConnMBB) March 3, 2024

Donovan Clingan had one of his best games in a Husky uniform, dominating on both ends of the floor. The 7-foot-2 sophomore finished with 19 points, 11 rebounds, and tied a career high with five blocks. Newton had another double-double with 17 points and 10 assists, including four threes.

The game started off extremely competitive, with neither team giving an inch on the defensive end of the floor. UConn was running their usual heavy motion sets but Seton Hall was able to mostly shut things down early on. The score was knotted at 14 points about eight minutes into game action, perhaps a sign that this game was going to be more competitive than the 15.5 point spread suggested. That couldn’t have been further from the truth.

Seton Hall took a four-point lead midway through the first period the after two tough and-1 buckets and a pair of free throws by senior guard Dre Davis. The former two-year player at Louisville was basically the Pirates entire offense in the first half, scoring 16 of their 29 points. This marked the last lead Seton Hall would experience the rest of the way, as UConn jolted out to a quick 9-0 run that included two physical fast break buckets by Diarra and Castle, as well as a deep Newton three to put the Huskies back up five. They did not look back from that point, stretching the lead to fifteen at the break on a Karaban layup.

The second half looked eerily similar to the first, except the Huskies started to hit from long-range. After only one made three in the first 20 minutes, UConn knocked down three in the first five minutes of the second. Newton was responsible for two, with Karaban hitting his first and only three of the afternoon (on six attempts). Clingan continued to be a menance down low, gobbling up his own miss on multiple occasions and creating additional opportunities for the Huskies.

Spencer had a quiet afternoon with Seton Hall doing an exceptional job of sticking to him, but did help create one of the most electric sequences of the game in typical Cam Spencer fashion. After hitting a Nowitski-esque fadeway for his first bucket, Diarra stole the ball, ignited a break, and dished it to Spencer who nailed his first 3-point shot of the game. This sent the Gampel crowd into an absolute frenzy and forced Pirates head coach Shaheen Holloway to call a timeout.

The rest of the half was mostly the Clingan show, who scored eight straight points for the Huskies in a three minute span to keep the lead hovering around 30 points. As the clock dwindled below two minutes, Dan Hurley decided to unload his entire bench, which of course included his son Andrew. It was apparent immediately that crowd wanted the younger Hurley to score when he checked in, and he was able to get in the box score after sinking his second free throw attempt after being fouled on a dribble drive.

While the Huskies have already clinched the Big East regular season title, they still have two of their tougher games of the season looming on the horizon. UConn travels to No. 6 Marquette on Wednesday (8:30 p.m. ET tip on FS1), and then heads to Providence to take on the Friars next Saturday night.