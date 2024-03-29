Opening Odds: UConn opens as 8.5-point favorites against 3-seed Illinois in Elite 8

UConn made light work of 5-seed San Diego State Thursday night in a 2023 title game rematch, crushing the Aztecs 82-52 to advance to the Elite 8 for the second year in a row. The Huskies will take on 3-seed Illinois, who defeated 2-seed Iowa State 72-69. The Illini are ranked 10th overall in KenPom — the second best ranking of a UConn opponent all season behind UNC. Illinois also boasts the second best offense in the country in terms of offensive efficiency, led by star Terrance Shannon Jr.

DraftKings has the Huskies as 8.5-point favorites over the Illini in Boston. The moneyline odds for UConn is -375 and the over/under is set at 155.5 — a surefire sign that Vegas expects the two best offenses in the country to duke it out. More college basketball game lines and futures odds can be found here.

With a win over Illinois, UConn would not only set a program for wins with 35, but also appear in back-to-back Final Fours for the first time in program history. It would be the Huskies’ seventh Final Four appearance all-time.

After dominating the Aztecs on Thursday, UConn remains the favorite to make it to Phoenix and go all the way. UConn is now -200 (down from -110) to reach the title game — the lowest odds amongst all remaining teams. The Huskies also remain the favorite to win it all, with their odds decreasing from +210 before SDSU to +110 heading into the East Region final. Only Houston (+550) and Purdue (+650) have championship odds better than +1000, while Big East foes Marquette and Creighton come in at +1600 and +2500, respectively.