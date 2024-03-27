UConn baseball swept in midweek action

UConn baseball had a tough week, giving up seven runs to both Boston College and Northeastern at home and weren’t able to outslug either the Eagles or Huskies in the team’s first midweek sweep.

Tuesday: Boston College 7, UConn 4

Boston College came to Elliot Ballpark on Tuesday and secured victory over UConn in the first half of the home-and-home series that will be completed on April 17 in Chestnut Hill on the back of a grand slam in the fourth inning.

UConn was only able to get five hits and committed two errors, which led to three unearned runs. Braden Quinn allowed two of the unearned runs in relief.

The Eagles opened the scoring in the second as Adam Magpoc singled and stole second, but Matt Garbowski’s throwing error put him on third and Owen DeShazo’s squeeze brought him home, but UConn got two back in the bottom half. Maddix Dalena doubled to lead off the frame as part of a 2-for-3 day and Garbowski tied the game with a single that got past the diving shortstop. Luke Broadhurst, who had walked in the meantime, gave the Huskies the lead when he scored on a Bryan Padilla base hit.

Ben Schild was on the mound and struggled with control, walking five hitters in 3 2⁄ 3 innings. Three runs, two of which were earned, came across on his watch in three hits. Ian Cooke also appeared in relief and surrendered the grand slam to Cameron Leary with two down in the frame.

The Huskies were able to respond in the fifth and scored twice to make it a one-run game. Padilla, Caleb Shpur and Paul Tammaro each walked to load the bases to begin the inning. Korey Morton beat out the back end of a double play to bring home the first run, then Dalena added another on a sacrifice fly, but Morton was caught stealing second to end the threat.

The Eagles added two in the ninth on a Dalena error to leave no doubt as UConn went down in order.

Wednesday: Northeastern 7, UConn 6

UConn was down 7-3 after the top of the fifth and scored two in the ninth to bring the deficit to 7-6 and the tying run got to third, but Bryan Padilla fouled out to give Northeastern the victory.

Caleb Shpur doubled down the left field line to plate Jake Studley, who had singled, and Luke Broadhurst, who had been hit by a pitch, and made it to third on a wild pitch to get within 90 feet of forcing extra innings.

Gabe Van Emon made the start and Northeastern jumped on him early for a pair of unearned runs. He hit Tyler MacGregor with a pitch and walked Mike Sirota before Ryan Daniels made an error at second base and brought a run home, while a second came on a groundout to third.

UConn was quiet in the first and the first two hitters in the second were set down on strikes, but the Huskies rallied to tie the game as Studley singled, Broadhurst walked and Hyde doubled down the left field line, bringing them both home.

Northeastern added one in the third and chased Van Emon in the fifth, as he hit two batters and walked a third to load the bases with one out. Lane brought in one with a sacrifice fly and then Doyle knocked a three-run homer to make it 7-2 despite recording just four hits.

The home team then began the long road back, as Padilla doubled home a run in the bottom half of the fifth and Shpur added another on a groundout, but the runs in the ninth weren’t enough.

UConn (9-15) is off this weekend and will return to action on Monday against CCSU at Elliot Ballpark. First pitch is at 3:05 p.m. and will be broadcast on UConn+.