Three keys to a UConn win over San Diego State

It’s a 2023 national championship rematch in Boston for one of the East Region’s Sweet 16 matchups as defending champion UConn takes on 5-seed San Diego State.

DraftKings has the 1-seed Huskies as 11-point favorites over the Aztecs, the largest spread of any Sweet 16 matchup. Despite the double-digit line, games this late in the tournament are never easy, especially when going up against a team like SDSU that is looking to avenge its title game loss to UConn last April.

Here’s what the Huskies will have to do to defeat the Aztecs once again and reach the Elite 8 to play either 2-seed Iowa State or 3-seed Illinois for a trip to the Final Four in Phoenix.

Keep Donovan Clingan out of foul trouble

Clingan was a force on both ends in the win over Northwestern, posting 14 points, 14 rebounds and eight blocks as he dominated the Wildcats on both ends. Most importantly, he only committed one foul, allowing him to play 27 minutes in the victory.

With Clingan able to block and alter so many shots on defense simply by being on the court, expect San Diego State to try and attack Clingan at the rim early and try to draw contact. The sophomore big will need to stay on his feet and stay straight up to avoid picking up two quick fouls and sitting on the bench.

Win the 3-point battle

Statistically, UConn is a much better 3-point shooting team than the Aztecs, shooting 36.7 percent from three as a team while SDSU shoots 31.3 percent. However, SDSU was lights out from deep against Yale in the second round, shooting 48.1 percent from three on 27 attempts. Meanwhile, UConn put up its worst 3-point shooting night of the season against Northwestern, shooting just 3-22 (13.6 percent) from deep.

In order to advance to the Elite 8 once again, UConn needs to have better shooting performances from Cam Spencer, Alex Karaban and Tristen Newton. The Huskies will also need to put pressure on SDSU on defense around the perimeter, because while the Aztecs are not exceptional shooters, SDSU has shown it can score from deep in bunches. Including the game against Yale, SDSU has shot over 40 percent from three six times this season.

Contain Jaedon LeDee

San Diego State star Jaedon LeDee is one of the top stars left in this year’s tournament and earned Third Team All-American honors this season. The 6-foot-9 LeDee is averaging 21.5 points per game and excels at getting to the rim and scoring with his physical frame.

Similar to how Northwestern operated with Boo Buie, LeDee handles the bulk of the scoring load for the Aztecs. The likes of Stephon Castle and Alex Karaban will have to keep LeDee from going nuclear to have a shot at taking down SDSU. With his ability to score around the rim, LeDee will likely be the first option to try and get Clingan into foul trouble and tip the game more into the Aztec’s favor.